Injured Swapan Dasgupta Says Cops' Crackdown Was 'cold-blooded Premeditation' By CM Mamata

High drama ensued in the parts of Kolkata and Howrah districts in West Bengal amid a face-off between BJP workers and the Police over the saffron party's march to West Bengal Secretariat 'Nabanna'. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swapan Dasgupta, who was injured in the melee, said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared a war on his party.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Dasgupta said, "This was a protest which was planned for over 14 days. A fortnight's notice was given. It was well known that it was going to happen and mobilisation was started. Despite this, TMC said no. We had a bizarre situation with protests being allowed in Kolkata where traffic notification was issued in newspapers."

"The point is simple," the former Rajya Sabha MP said adding that Trinamool Congress (TMC) did not allow the peaceful protest to take place.

"You stopped the train and illegally sent police to railway platforms. Everything was done to prevent people from attending. The job of the police is to regulate the protest," he said.

'Mamata has declared war on BJP,' says Dasgupta

BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta further claimed that the police crackdown was "cold-blooded premeditation" by CM Mamata Banerjee. "I think basically, the logic was that there is no place for BJP. The same logic accompanied the post-poll violence."

Moreover, he said, "Mamata Banerjee will not change her ways. We will have to continue. There will be more protests like this. There will be some legal battles. But it's quite clear that Mamata has declared war on BJP."

When asked about his injury, the BJP leader said, "It could have been worse. It was needless to get injured in peaceful protest."

Roads were barricaded and water cannons were used by the police to stop the BJP's protests against the alleged corruption of the TMC government. Cops also resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control. The BJP also escalated its protest in response. Several people were reportedly injured in the melee. Some police personnel were also wounded.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, the party's Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee and senior leader Rahul Sinha and several other leaders were detained. They were released later.

