Inland Vessel Bill 2021 Should Be Sent To Select Committee Before Passing In RS: Congress

After the Inland Vessels Bill 2021 was passed on Monday in Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Shakti Singh Gohil has requested sending the bill to the Select Committee before passing it in the house. Releasing an official statement, the Congress leader recommended avoiding the rush in the passing of the bill and highlighted making necessary amendments as required.

Congress leader Shakti Gohil on Inland Vessels Bill 2021

Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, a discussion was held in Rajya Sabha on the Inland Vessels Bill 2021. It was during this session when Congress MP Shakti Singh Goyal made his request for sending the bill to the Select Committee instead of passing it in haste. It should be brought into the house after thorough discussions and making necessary amendments.

The official statement said, "In our country the Inland Vessels Act, 1917 still exists, this new law will take the Inland Vessel Bill which has come today and become the Inland Vessels Act, 2021. I want to say that our country is a very big country divided into many states. Each state has its own set of systems and inland waterways."

Comparing both the bills, it is said that the new bill has an unreasonable interference on the rights of the states.

He added, "It is worth noting here that the government is saying that we want to give certification according to the new law for all the states, that is, the states which make their own rules for the Indian Vessel i.e. inland vessel within limits. The rights of the states will be lost because of this."

He also attacked the Centre on the financial allotments for navigation and said that there was not even a single increase in the earlier provision.

Inland Vessels Bill 2021

The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 was passed in Rajya Sabha on Monday. The bill has been initiated to promote economic, safe transportation and trade in inland waters. It was first introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 20, 2021, and will now replace the Inland Vessels Act 1917. It will also regulate inland vessel navigation by states including the registration of vessels, and safe carriage of goods and passengers.

(Image credits: PTI)