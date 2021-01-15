INLD Leader To Hold Tractor Rally In Ambala Today; Urges Centre To Roll Back Farm Bills

As the farmers continue to protest over Centre's 3 contentious farm bills, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala said that he will start a tractor rally from Punjab's Ambala on Friday. INLD leader further informed that over thousands of party workers will participate in the tractor rally. This comes after Abhay Singh Chautala earlier this week wrote to Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, offering his conditional resignation from the state Assembly in support of the agitating farmers.

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala said, "I will carry out a tractor rally on Friday in which over thousands of tractor include and more than ten thousand party workers will participate in the rally scheduled to carry from Ambala."

INLD leader threatens to resign amid farmers' protest

Standing put in support of the agitating farmers, INLD leader said that if the Centre does not take back 3 farm laws by January 26 then his letter should be considered as resignation from the state assembly. Stating that he had resigned from his post 3 days back, Chautala informed that the Haryana Assembly Speaker on Thursday said that he did not receive his resignation. Citing the reason for the Speaker's claim of not receiving his resignation, INLD leader said that he will quit his post, the government will not b sustained in the state.

INLD leader said, "I have written a long letter in which I have cited my reasons to quit my post. But the speaker is not ready to accept it and said that he will not consider it my formal resignation. It should be a two-line letter. This is why I will submit my resignation to him once again on Friday."

Speaking further, Chautala said that his party had been actively involved in the farmers' protest and the workers have been assigned with the duties to help the protesting farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh or Maharashtra. He said, "our tents have been set up everywhere to assist farmers." Slamming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), INLD leader said that the party should realise that after getting 80 per cent of votes from farmers, it has come to the Centre.

Suggesting that BJP should run away from its responsibilities towards farmers, Chautala said, "I believe that after Republic Day, there will be a line of resignation letters in support of the farmers."

(With ANI inputs)