'Insensitive': Congress Condemns BJP 'forcing People To Celebrate' Tika Utsav In Goa

The Leader of Opposition in Goa, Digambar Kamat, on Saturday condemned the government's plan of celebrating "Tika Utsav". He asserted that the BJP functionaries are forcing people to light lamps and celebrate the "Tika Utsavs" at a time they are mourning the deaths of their near and dear ones, which he also alleged was the fault of the government that was 'negligent' in handling the COVID-19 situation in the state. He concluded that it (the celebration) was the most 'insensitive' act ever.

Speaking at the Installation Programme of Quepem Block Youth Congress, Kamat said, "BJP government compelled almost 2,700 plus families in Goa to light lamps and candles in memory of their family members who were forced to die by the insensitive Government headed by Dr. Pramod Sawant due to its apathy and negligence in handling the Covid pandemic."

"It is the most insensitive act of the government and BJP functionaries to light lamps celebrating "Tika Utsavs" when the state is mourning the deaths of our citizens due to Covid," he added.

'Youth Wing of Congress did an exceptional job'

In the event, which had GPCC President Girish Chodankar, General Secretary Subhash Fal Dessai, South Goa District Congress President Joe Dias, among others in attendance, the Leader of the Opposition lauded the Youth Wing of Congress for outstanding work during COVID-19. "The Youth Congress team has created a place in the hearts of Goans with their outstanding work of supplying oxygen to the Covid patients and extending other help in this Covid pandemic. They did not do any publicity of their social work and focussed more on the blessings of the people and the beneficiaries. We are confident that the strength of the Youth Congress in Quepem will once again ensure the victory of the Congress candidate in Quepem," Kamat stated while addressing the youths," he said.

Backing Kamat, the state Congress President Girish Chodankar highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an amount of Rs 4 lakhs each and Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant has declared an amount of Rs 2 lakhs each to the families of the Covid victims, and said, " I appeal to the Youth Congress to provide all necessary help to the families of the Covid victims in receiving the total amount of Rs 6 lakhs from the government.

COVID situation in Goa

As per data released by the government, Goa on Saturday reported 567 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 1433 recoveries, which brought down the number of active cases in the state to 8216. The number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours, as per the data, is 17, and with that, the death toll has risen to 2744.

On Friday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that he plans to vaccinate all in the age group of 18 to 44 years by July 30. "I want people who are eligible for vaccination to get themselves inoculated. Goa has set a target of July 30 to vaccinate the entire population in the age group of 18 to 44 years," he said. To achieve the same, he even kickstarted a 'Tika Utsav' (vaccination festival) in all panchayats and municipalities in the state from May 26 to get people in the 18-44 age group vaccinated.

(Credit-PTI)