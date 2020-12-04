Inside Details Of PM's All-party COVID Meet; Concern Expressed Over High-infection States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired an all-party meeting to discuss the Coronavirus situation in the country. Sources have revealed that concern was expressed over states with a high trajectory and high infection rate at the meeting. These were namely Chhatisgarh, Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and West Bengal, ruled largely by the opposition and the Congress party.

This comes despite the relentless questions raised by Congress over the highly-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine in India. Hours before the all-party meeting, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi sought clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 'free vaccine' for all Indians.

Despite the politicization surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine, in a big development, PM Modi has said that Indian scientists are "very confident" about succeeding in their endeavour of making 'Made in India' vaccines, adding that experts believe that a COVID vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks.

"The whole world is looking upon India for safe and affordable COVID-19 vaccine. I visited Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune to review the vaccine manufacturing in the country. Our manufacturers are closely working with ICMR, Department of Biotechnology and other global players. One thing about which you can be assured is that we are ready," PM Modi said. "The Centre is in talks with State governments over the price of vaccine and decision regarding it will be taken keeping public health as the topmost priority," he added.

This was the second all-party meeting called by the Centre to discuss the COVID-19 situation since the outbreak of the pandemic. Chaired by the PM, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan were also present in the meeting.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 95-lakh mark on Thursday as the country recorded 35,551 new infections, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The nation has recorded many as 95,71,559 cases novel Coronavirus so far, including 4,16,082 active cases and 90,16,289 recoveries. With 540 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,39,188.

