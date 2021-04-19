Inside Info: BJP To Adopt New Campaign Strategy For Bengal Polls; Will Use 115 LED Screens

As West Bengal slowly moves towards the final phase of Assembly elections, sources on Monday informed Republic Media Network that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has changed its strategy for its election campaign rallies. The Saffron party has now decided to use LED screens to limit physical contact in view of the current COVID-19 situation. Sources have further informed that by Monday late night or Tuesday early morning, 115 LED screens will be put up across the poll-bound state by the BJP.

This development comes after PM Modi urged the people to wear masks, maintain social distancing and follow all COVID-19 protocols amid election campaign rallies as well. According to sources, PM Modi, union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders of BJP will now be able to address people of all the different districts at the same time, while keeping COVID-19 norms in mind.

It is important to note here that, this decision by the Bharatiya Janata Party comes after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien on Sunday night announced that CM Mamata Banerjee will not campaign any further in Kolkata, apart from one public meeting. Earlier on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also suspended all his scheduled poll rallies in West Bengal amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Sunday night took to his official Twitter handle and said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not campaign any further in Kolkata. Pointing towards the rising COVID-19 cases across the state, the TMC supremo will only hold one "symbolic" meeting on the last day of campaigning in Kolkata on April 26, the TMC leader added.

Mamata Banerjee will NOT campaign in Kolkata anymore. Only one ‘symbolic’ meeting on the last day of campaigning in the city on April 26.

— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) April 18, 2021

Derek O'Brien also said that all poll rallies for West Bengal elections conducted by CM Mamata Banerjee will not be longer than 30 minutes.

In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal.



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 18, 2021

On Sunday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi announced the suspension of all upcoming public rallies in West Bengal. As India reported over 2.6 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Congress leader had urged political leaders to 'think deeply' about holding election rallies with huge crowds under such circumstances.

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, West Bengal has so far recorded over 6,51,508 positive cases, out of which, 5,95,668 have recovered successfully and 10,540 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 7,713 new cases, 3,426 fresh recoveries and 34 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the poll-bound state is 45,300.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. Buoyed by its stupendous 2019 Lok Sabha performance, BJP is looking to oust TMC and is aiming at winning over 200 seats this time. While Congress was the second-largest party in 2016, it has tied with the Left and the ISF to form the Sanjukta Morcha.

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth & fifth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent & 79.18% respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 22, April 26 and April 29. Meanwhile, the Bengal elections 2021 results will be declared on May 2.

