INSIDE SCOOP: Nitish Kumar Apologises To Rabri Devi & Tejashwi Yadav For '2017 Mistake'

Former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has apologised to Rabri Devi as well as Tejashwi Yadav for the 'mistake' that he committed in 2017 in severing ties with Lalu Prasad's RJD and forming a government with the BJP. Sources told Republic that Nitish Kumar apologised and requested Rabri Devi, also a former Bihar CM, to 'start a new chapter together'. Nitish headed to Rabri's residence earlier today after he tendered his resignation to Bihar's Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhawan at 4 pm.

Nitish Kumar's party, the Janata Dal (United), was previously an ally of the RJD and the parties' coalition, the Mahagathbandhan, had won the 2015 Bihar elections together. However, after corruption allegations began to pile up against the RJD, Nitish Kumar walked out of the Mahagathbandhan and rejoined the NDA in 2017. However, the JD(U) will now reunite with the Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD, as Nitish has committed yet another flip flop. Sources say, that with JD(U) much diminished as compared to the RJD, Nitish may eventually cede the CM post to Tejashwi and himself take up a larger role in Central politics, perhaps even a run for the Prime Minister's post as an Opposition candidate in 2024.