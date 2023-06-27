Insider Vs Outsider Row Erupts In Karnataka BJP; Congress' 'influence' To Be Blamed?

Former Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader KS Eshwarappa has rattled 17 rebel MLAs who had switched to the BJP and were instrumental in the saffron party forming the government in 2019 in Karnataka after switching from their respective parties. Eshwarappa has blamed them solely stating that they are the reason for the indiscipline in the party. He also held them responsible for the defeat of the party in the 2023 assembly elections in the state.

The former deputy chief minister while accepting that there is some amount of indiscipline in the party blamed the Congress' "influence" for it. He said that the party's high command is strong and will take action at an appropriate time to control it.

"I will speak to the leaders who are giving such statements in public, it's not a good development. I would like to request them to speak within four walls. There's a bit of Indiscipline in the party, we were disciplined when we were just 4 members in the party long back, as the party grew there's a bit of indiscipline," Eshwarappa said.

He added, "Because we got few Congress leaders into our party, we are suffering now and winds of Congress have blown here as well. Our high command is not weak, they have let them play for a while, later they will cut their tail when they have to."

Byrati Basavaraj, who had switched to BJP, stated that "this is not right on KS Eshwarappa to give such statements. We will not tolerate such statements at any cost and there's no basis for it. We will discuss amongst ourselves and will let you all know about our next move. I don't know in what context he has made this statement but it's not right."

I don’t agree with Eshwarappa's view, says BJP MP Sadananda Gowda

Speaking to Republic, former chief minister and BJP MP Sadananda Gowda said, "As far as 2024 elections are concerned, these issues shouldn't matter but I do consider it as an embarrassment for the party. They should go to the central leaders and express their views rather than fighting in public. I don’t agree with Eshwarappa's view. He became a minister after those people joined the party. He enjoyed power as a minister and party president. After enjoying everything and getting all the posts he is doing this and it is unacceptable."

Congress also reacted to the matter with Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre stating that "this is a time for them (Congress leaders who switched to BJP) to realize and repent over the mistakes they have committed and this was bound to happen. The very same BJP which welcomed them with open arms has now rejected them. We will not induct them into the party fold."

Meanwhile, the BJP has sprung into a damage control mode with its state general secretary Ravi Kumar claiming that all is well in the party. "There is some sort of confusion and the statements have been misinterpreted. All of us are united and there is no cause for concern," he said.

The damage has already been done and there's no way that the BJP can run away from it but after the fight over "adjustment politics" the latest insider Vs Outsider debate has definitely caused a new headache for the BJP party with problems a plenty ahead of the 2024 general elections.