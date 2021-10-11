‘Instability In Afghanistan To Impact The Region,’ EAM Discusses With Kyrgyz Counterpart

EAM Jaishankar met with Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev in Bishkek on a two-day visit to discuss a variety of subjects, including regional events, particularly the Afghan situation and its implications for regional peace and security. EAM Jaishankar stated, "We are closely following the developments in Afghanistan. It concerns all of us. Any instability in Afghanistan will have an impact in the region." He further said that the International community has expectations from the current regime in Afghanistan which are adequately detailed in the UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR).

Jaishankar and Kazakbayev have decided to put more emphasis on preserving and promoting cultural relations between the two countries. According to the statement, "To commemorate the current Year of India-Kyrgyz Cultural Exchanges (2021-22), our Embassy in Bishkek has organised various events like Yoga Day, cultural shows, photo exhibitions, etc despite the Covid pandemic."

Cordial and constructive talks with FM Ruslan Kazakbaev of Kyrgyz Republic.



Agreed on USD 200 million LoC to support development projects.



Also concluded an understanding on executing high impact community projects. pic.twitter.com/zYDlH1RhYE — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 11, 2021

New Delhi will assist in the building of three new telemedicine clinics

Development initiatives in eco-tourism, jewellery creation, pharmaceuticals, medications, medical education, IT Parks and data banks are taken by both countries. According to the EAM, New Delhi will also assist in the building of three new telemedicine clinics in the Kyrgyz Republic's Batken, Jalal-Abad and Chui areas. He also said that the telemedicine centres have enabled Kyrgyz people in rural areas to get connected to medical services in cities, highlighting how development cooperation is gradually emerging as an essential pillar of cooperation between the two nations.

According to the EAM, they have decided to encourage their Chambers and businesses to collaborate closely while governments continue to serve as facilitators. In addition, New Delhi has promised to help Kyrgyzstan's development projects with a USD 200 million Line of Credit.

India-Kyrgyzstan relation

India has strong ties with Central Asia, particularly with countries along the ancient Silk Route, such as Kyrgyzstan. India and the Kirghiz Soviet Socialist Republic had minimal political, economic and cultural ties during the Soviet era. In 1985, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi paid a visit to Bishkek and the Issyk Kul Lake. Since the Kyrgyz Republic gained independence on August 31, 1991, India was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic ties in 1992.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)