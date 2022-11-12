‘Insult To Nation’: Arjun Munda Raps TMC Post Party Leader's Sexist Slur Against President

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has insulted the country by not taking action against Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister Akhil Giri for insulting President Droupadi Murmu by making a sexist statement against her, said Union Tribal Affairs Minister and former Jharkhand CM Arjun Munda. The Union Minister also demanded the immediate removal of the TMC leader. Significantly, Munda’s comments come after TMC’s official statement condemning the minister and also clarifying the party doesn’t ‘condone’ such remarks.

Notably, Republic TV has been running a relentless campaign and demanding the resignation of the TMC Minister for making a sexist slur against President Murmu on November 11 at a public gathering where he had been speaking about Suvendu Adhikari and then went off on a tangent, jumping to make a remark against the President. He said “He (Shubhendu) says, I am not good looking. (Laughs) How beautiful you are! Good looking... We don't judge looks. We respect the chair of your President (Rashtrapati). How does your President (Rashtrapati) look like baba?”

#RepublicExclusive | It's disrespecting the nation. He should be sacked. President Murmu is a tribal lady & such comments on her is shameful: Union Tribal Minister Arjun Munda on TMC Min Akhil Giri's sexist slur on India's President #TMCInsultsPresident - https://t.co/lhy9MRApK5 pic.twitter.com/u5BMfmwI5s — Republic (@republic) November 12, 2022

‘TMC should apologise’

The TMC failed to respect the dignity of the chair of the President, Union Tribal Minister Arjun Munda said and added, “This is very objectionable and any amount of condemnation of the comment would be less for the level of insult done to the President.''

“I think the West Bengal government didn’t take care of the dignity of the post of the President, which amounts to insulting not just the tribal community but the entire country. The minister should be sacked with immediate effect to communicate to the country that we (TMC) apologise in all genuineness.”

TMC condemns minister’s statement

The Trinamool Congress party issued a statement condemning the Minister’s comments against the President and said, “We have the utmost respect for Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. Our party strongly condemns the unfortunate remarks made by MLA @AkhilGiriAITC and clarifies that we do not condone such statements. In the era of women's empowerment, such misogyny is unacceptable.”

In the era of women's empowerment, such misogyny is unacceptable. — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 12, 2022

Dr. Shashi Panja, Minister of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare of West Bengal disowned the remarks made by the TMC Minister. She was present at the location where Giri made the objectionable comments against President Murmu. Dr Panja stated that it is for the minister to give the explanation. “This comment is not endorsed by the party. We don't endorse such comments. It is for the minister to take responsibility. We hold the highest regard for the President of India,” said Dr. Shashi Panja.

Image: Republic World, Facebook/Arjun Munda