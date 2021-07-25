'Insult To People Of Delhi': CM Kejriwal Fumes At LG Over Move On Farmers' Protest Cases

Terming it as an 'insult' to the people of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took to Twitter to state the BJP should let Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government run Delhi. The war of words began after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal rejected a panel of lawyers picked by the AAP-government for cases against the farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws. The Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia also claimed that Supreme Court had said that Delhi's APP-Government has all the rights to decide on the matter,however, the Lt Governor overturned the cabinet's decision.

In his tweet, Delhi CM Kejriwal also wrote in Hindi that BJP should let AAP work because 'the people of Delhi formed the "AAP" government with a historic majority and defeated the BJP'.

Before the Chief Minister's statement, Deputy CM Sisodia on Saturday had addressed a virtual Press Conference where he revealed that the Lieutenant Governor has directed the matter to President Kovind as he does not agree with the decision.

"I have referred the matter to the Central Government for decision of Honorable President of India as an urgency and sensitivity therefore in exercise of the powers conferred in provision Article 239 (A) of constitution" Lt Governor Anil Baijal's notice was quoted by Manish Sisodia.

Further, Sisodia raised the question of 'if all the decisions are taken by the Central Government and Lieutenant Governor then what is the meaning of an elected Government of Delhi'?

Delhi CM Kejriwal's cabinet decision

On Monday (July 19), CM Kejriwal's cabinet had decided that lawyers picked by the Delhi government would become public prosecutors of the Delhi Police in the cases filed against the farmers over the January 26 violence and vandalism when parts of a rally organised by them strayed off agreed routes. The Lieutenant Governor rejected the decision of the Delhi cabinet and approved the panel of Delhi Police. Manish Sisodia, in his address, has accepted that the Lieutenant Governor has power to direct decisions to the President if he is not satisfied with it. However, Sisodia raised the question on Union Government's intentions behind the move.

Manish Sisodia writes to L-G Anil Baijal To 'not Chair Meetings' On AAP Govt's Matters

Last week (Jully 17), Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written a letter to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal urging him 'to stop taking decisions on matters under elected government'. Sisodia's letter to the Delhi L-G comes after the latter chaired meetings with government officials on matters allegedly outside his scope of work, and are reportedly under the ambit of AAP government. Writing to L-G Anil Baijal, Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia called upon the former to 'stop calling a meeting of officials on such matters and giving them directions'