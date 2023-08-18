Intellectuals Write To PM Against False Allegations On WFI Presidential Candidate

From BHU ex-VC to doctors, traders, businessmen, advocates and teachers on Friday gave a memorandum at PM Modi's office in Varanasi. The memorandum was signed by almost 1500 people stating that, personal attacks have been pouring against Sanjay Singh Bablu since the time he has been announced as presidential candidate for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Wrestlers are making personal attacks that he will be a dummy president and WFI will be controlled by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The group of 30 people today submitted the memorandum which included ex-VC of BHU Harikesh Singh, Dr Shipra Dhar, Manoj Kumar Srivastava, Dr Pankaj Kumar, advocate Awdhesh Kumar Singh, Dr VP Singh, advocate Sanjay Lalwani, advocate Amit Kumar Singh and others.

The letter stated that Sanjay Kumar Bablu, an alumnus of BHU, is a renowned face in the State Wrestling Body who has been allowed to contest the WFI election. The letter says that Sanjay Singh Bablu knows Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh through wrestling and because of that continuous personal attacks are being made on him by Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat. The letter further says that WFI elections should be transparent and action should be taken against people involved in spreading misinformation.

Republic spoke to Dr Shipra Dhar, MD, BHU said, "I have known Sanjay Singh Bablu from BHU days and his candidature has nothing to do with the harassment case against Brij Bhushan. Court will decide the truth but personal attacks should not be made to win the WFI election. Wrestlers have been spreading rumours that Sanjay Singh Bablu is a close aide of Brij Bhushan, which is not true. They know each other through wrestling and that doesn't give wrestlers the authority to make personal attacks. With a new president, things will change in Wrestling and motivation will be cultivated amongst the upcoming wrestlers. This is the dark phase of Wrestling right now and therefore we all Intellectuals from Varanasi are supporting Sanjay Singh. He has done a lot for local wrestlers and he deserves this opportunity. WFI elections should be fair and wrestlers should not stoop so low to win the elections by merely attacking other candidates. We have appealed to PM Modi for WFI elections to be fair and impartial."

"We the residents and people from different communities from Varanasi were hurt after seeing the statements of Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat against Sanjay Singh Bablu. He is a product of BHU and I have tutored him during BHU days. The only reason he is being attacked is because he is a close aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan, but that's not fair. Continuous personal attacks led all the people from Varanasi to stand for him and therefore a letter addressed to the PM was given," said Harikesh Singh, ex-VC BHU talking to Republic.

