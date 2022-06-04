Internal Conflict Brews In Cong Ahead Of RS Polls; BS Hooda & Kuldeep Bishnoi Trade Barbs

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, an internal tussle has broke out within the Congress party as Leader of Opposition of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda has targeted his own party leader and MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi. Hooda said that those who do not have an inner conscience should leave the party. His remark came after Bishnoi claimed that whatever his mind says, he will do the same in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Despite Congress sending its Haryana MLAs to resorts over the fear of horse-trading, Hooda expressed confidence that his party legislators are united.

"BJP government in Haryana is a U-turn government. They take the decision today and change it the next day. BJP should focus on their MLAs as all our 31 MLAs are united. They have gone for training in Raipur". On being asked about MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi and whether he is angry with the party, Hooda stated "I am not aware of it. If a person's inner conscience is not with the party then he should not be a part of the Congress. We have sufficient numbers,"said Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Amid the controversy, MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi has stated that he won't take any decision without meeting Rahul Gandhi. He claimed that he will vote following the voice of his conscience and won't participate in any party event until his issue is resolved by the party high command.

When Kuldeep Bishnoi was questioned about casting vote in the Rajya Sabha elections, he said, "I have been a strong congressman I have not decided about it. I will vote on the voice of conscience. One should not vote at the behest of anyone. Wherever there is a hung, the BJP benefits. I will not vote under any pressure. I will not participate in any Congress program until we sit down and talk. I will not take any decision without meeting Rahul Gandhi as currently he is abroad".

Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana: 3 nominations filed

After the filing of the nomination by media baron Kartikeya Sharma, who is an Independent candidate and former Union Minister Venod Sharma's son, the fight for the Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana has taken a new turn. The BJP fielded Krishan Lal Panwar while Congress has nominated Ajay Maken. The biennial elections to Haryana assembly are taking place as BJP-supported Independent MP Subhash Chandra and BJP leader Dushyant Sharma's terms expire in July 2022.

Sharma is backed by JJP's 10 MLAs and is also likely to get BJP's support, as well as several independent MLAs. In the 90-seat Haryana assembly, the Congress candidate need 30 seats to win while the BJP nominee requires the support of 31 MLAs. Both the contestants have the required numbers, however, after the entry of independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, the fight has become interesting.

It also remains to be same which way the three Congress MLAs, who hadn't shown up on June 2, swing at the Haryana Congress leadership meeting in Delhi.

(Image: ANI_TWITTER)