Internal Rift In Telangana Cong Spills Out In Open, Hanumantha Rao Threatens To Resign

In yet another chaos in the Congress party, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Friday threatened to resign along with other party leaders, if Revanth Reddy, is made the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief. Congress, after its crushing defeat in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Council Elections and BJP's rise in the South, is looking to re-establish itself and it is likely to choose Revanth Reddy - who is from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background - as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

Opposing the same, Rao said, "Many senior Congress leaders, including me, are ready to resign from the party if ex-RSS member Revanth Reddy is made the TPCC president. Many senior Congress leaders have spent a lifetime fighting against the RSS and now an ex-RSS member is being made the TPCC president. We can't work under an ex-RSS candidate."

Hitting out at Reddy, Rao pointed out that he never stuck to a single party. "Reddy originally belonged to the RSS and then joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, after which he moved to the Telugu Desam Party and after completely destroying it, he is now destroying the Congress too," he said.

Urging Congress president Sonia Gandhi to rethink her decision, he added, "I would like to tell the central leadership of the Congress that they have been given a wrong report on Reddy. Even when he joined Congress, there had been no background verification. He was directly given the post of the TPCC working president." He also added that since 2018, the high command has been trying to ignore the senior Congress leaders of Telangana. "There is a team sitting with the high-command, trying to mislead them. There has been no review after any election result in the recent times, right from Assembly elections to the GHMC elections."

READ | Section 144 imposed outside Congress HQ before Rahul Gandhi's march to Rashtrapati Bhavan



Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi-led a Congress delegation against Centre's farm laws and handed over a memorandum to the President of India. All the 23 Congress leaders who wrote to interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi demanding robust change in the party and election for a new president backed the meeting of Rahul Gandhi with the President and under his leadership, the Congress leaders attacked Centre of sidelining the farmers. However, in the same meeting, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar spoke openly against the leadership and expressed his disappointment over Punjab MPs protesting against the farm laws not getting their due importance from top Congress leaders'.

READ | Congress 'dissenters' oppose Rahul Gandhi 'leading' party delegation to meet Prez: Sources

Congress preps for party chief elections

In the last Congress' Central Election Authority (CEA) meeting, updating party delegates’ list, logistical preparedness and time frame for notifying the poll schedule and date of voting were discussed, as per reports. Reports state that Congress will choose its next chief in a digital AICC meeting via the electoral college process in January-February 2021 and hence Sonia Gandhi is set to meet some of the prominent members of the 'dissenters', who had written to her demanding an overhaul of the party, on December 19-20. According to ANI sources, the demand for Rahul Gandhi to take over the top post was raised at the meeting, to which the ex-Congress chief said that it must be left to the electoral process. As per reports, CEA is drawing up a voters list of around 1500 AICC delegates and is planning to hold digital elections, marking a first - with the term of the presidency will be only for 2 years.

READ | Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on returning as Congress chief: 'Leave to electoral process'

Congress president saga

Congress has been in a leadership dilemma since Rahul Gandhi quit as party chief in the post-Lok Sabha 2019 debacle. This led to a barrage of resignations from posts like Milind Deora, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Priyanka Chaturvedi and many more. Amidst a lot of turmoil with Priyanka Vadra too being considered, Congress finally went back to their safe option- Sonia Gandhi. Most leaders have time and again implored the 50-year-old Rahul Gandhi to take back the reins of the party, but he has not budged.

READ | Congress sets up 3 panels for economic, foreign & security issues; 'dissenters' included