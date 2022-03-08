International Women's Day: Congress' Amba Prasad Rides Horse To Jharkhand Assembly

On the global occasion of International Women's Day (IWD) observed on March 8, Indian National Congress MLA from Jharkhand's Barkagaon, Amba Prasad, rode a horse to the State Assembly. Emanating strength, courage and equality for every woman, the 31-year-old said there exist goddess 'Durga' and 'Jhansi ki Rani' (Rani Lakshmibai) in each woman.

While stating that women have excelled in all spheres, the MLA also urged Indian parents to educate their daughters and aim at empowerment as conferred upon sons in the country.

Making her statement in what can be perceived as an unconventional stunt, Amba Prasad said, "Everyday is ours". Upon being asked about the significance of riding a horse to the Jharkhand Assembly, the Congress MLA said it was imperative that such incidents are normalised and not recorded as heroic stunts.

The United Nations marked the IWD in the year 1972, which was further proclaimed as the International Women's Year. Also, the international organisation had invited member states to declare March 8 as an official UN event for women's rights towards world peace.

Taking to Twitter, Amba Prasad shared, "Wishing everyone a very Happy International Women's Day. With 50% participation of women in all social, economic, political fields, the country and the state can achieve 100% of their potential. Let us all work together on this. Give the same power to daughters as you give to sons."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Indian women's achievements on the occasion of International Women's Day and stated that the BJP-led Centre will continue to maintain its focus on women empowerment via government schemes and opportunities.

"On Women's Day, I salute our Nari Shakti and their accomplishments in diverse fields... From financial inclusion to social security, quality healthcare to housing, education to entrepreneurship, many efforts has been made to put our Nari Shakti at the forefront of India's development journey. These efforts will continue with even greater vigour in the coming times," he tweeted.

He will also address a programme in Gujarat's Kutch this evening to highlight the contributions of female saints to society.