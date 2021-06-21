Last Updated:

International Yoga Day: Amit Shah Extends Greetings, Thanks PM Modi For His Efforts

Home Minister Amit Shah extends greetings on International Yoga Day to everyone, stating that regular practice of Yoga brings 'new self--consciousness',

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
International Yoga Day

Image: PTI


As India celebrates the seventh International Yoga Day on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extends greetings to everyone, stating that regular practice of Yoga brings 'new self--consciousness', and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making Yoga the 'symbol of world brotherhood.'

The Home Minister took to Twitter and said, "Happy International Yoga Day to all. Yoga is such an eternal means of establishing harmony between body and mind, whose regular practice awakens a new self-consciousness in man. Yoga, the identity of India's oldest tradition, has today become a symbol of world brotherhood due to the efforts of Modi Ji."

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed International Yoga Day, where he stressed on the holistic benefits of Yoga and how the world had a newfound respect for the tradition post the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi said, "In the 1.5 years of COVID pandemic, several countries including India have faced troubled times. People have more enthusiasm about yoga in the last year or so. When the invisible virus invaded the world, no nation was ready for it in physical or mental terms. In such hard times, yoga became a means of power for them."

READ | International Yoga Day: Sports Min Kiren Rijiju highlights importance of Ayush Ministry

PM Modi had proposed the concept of celebrating Yoga worldwide on September 27, 2014, during his speech at the UN General Assembly. It was later considered and the United Nations General Assembly had declared June 21 as ‘International Day of Yoga’  on December 11, 2014.  As part of International Yoga Day, millions of people across the globe are introduced to Yoga every year.

READ | International Yoga Day: Venkatesh Prasad takes initiative of demonstrating Surya Namaskar

This year, International Yoga Day is being celebrated digitally for the second time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The theme this year is 'Yoga for wellness'. According to United Nations, this year's theme is relevant "for our times in a society still recovering from the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic". 

READ | Kangana Ranaut shares sister Rangoli Chandel's 'inspiring Yoga story' after acid attack

Other Top Union Ministers also extended greetings on International Yoga Day

 

READ | International Yoga Day: President Kovind avers 'Yoga one of India’s great gifts to world'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND