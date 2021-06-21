International Yoga Day: Amit Shah Extends Greetings, Thanks PM Modi For His Efforts

As India celebrates the seventh International Yoga Day on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extends greetings to everyone, stating that regular practice of Yoga brings 'new self--consciousness', and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making Yoga the 'symbol of world brotherhood.'

The Home Minister took to Twitter and said, "Happy International Yoga Day to all. Yoga is such an eternal means of establishing harmony between body and mind, whose regular practice awakens a new self-consciousness in man. Yoga, the identity of India's oldest tradition, has today become a symbol of world brotherhood due to the efforts of Modi Ji."

सभी को ‘अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस’ की शुभकामनाएँ।



योग तन व मन के बीच सामंजस्‍य स्थापित करने का ऐसा शाश्वत साधन है जिसके नियमित अभ्यास से मनुष्य में एक नई आत्म चेतना जागृत होती है।



भारत की प्राचीनतम परंपरा की पहचान योग आज मोदी जी के प्रयासों से विश्व बंधुत्व का प्रतीक बन गया है। pic.twitter.com/Yo8cCcTvaO — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 21, 2021

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed International Yoga Day, where he stressed on the holistic benefits of Yoga and how the world had a newfound respect for the tradition post the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi said, "In the 1.5 years of COVID pandemic, several countries including India have faced troubled times. People have more enthusiasm about yoga in the last year or so. When the invisible virus invaded the world, no nation was ready for it in physical or mental terms. In such hard times, yoga became a means of power for them."

PM Modi had proposed the concept of celebrating Yoga worldwide on September 27, 2014, during his speech at the UN General Assembly. It was later considered and the United Nations General Assembly had declared June 21 as ‘International Day of Yoga’ on December 11, 2014. As part of International Yoga Day, millions of people across the globe are introduced to Yoga every year.

This year, International Yoga Day is being celebrated digitally for the second time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The theme this year is 'Yoga for wellness'. According to United Nations, this year's theme is relevant "for our times in a society still recovering from the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic".

Other Top Union Ministers also extended greetings on International Yoga Day

Greetings to everyone on #YogaDay. Yoga is an ancient Indian practice which has now become extremely popular worldwide.



Yoga helps a person in achieving greater mental and physical well-being. Integrate Yoga in your daily life for all-round health & wellbeing. #YogaForWellness pic.twitter.com/fbR34HYBlD — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 21, 2021

Yoga is the key to balance, strength & peace of mind.



Let us celebrate #InternationalDayOfYoga today by practicing Yoga & taking a pledge to focus on our mental, physical and spiritual well-being. pic.twitter.com/9yCQY2Yqli — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 21, 2021

On the occasion of #InternationalDayofYoga, participated in the ‘Yoga An Indian Heritage’ Campaign at Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/b8gtYLzDS1 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 21, 2021