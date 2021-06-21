International Yoga Day: Yogi Calls Yoga A Science Of Integrating Body, Mind & Soul

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to bring this day into existence. The Chief Minister said that it was due to PM Modi's appeal that the United Nations recognized June 21 as International Yoga Day which is also a matter of pride for the entire country. The ancient tradition of India, Yoga has helped citizens in their development, added UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

The Chief Minister also spoke on this year's theme- 'Yoga for wellness' and how it can be used to defeat the global pandemic of coronavirus.

"This time the theme is 'Yoga for wellness' and through this, we have to take care for ourselves against coronavirus. Every Yoga enthusiast should practice the ancient tradition by following COVID protocols. On this day of International Yoga Day, I hope the practice of Yoga proves to be beneficial for everyone," added Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He also said that Yoga is not only essential for physical and mental well-being but also for spiritual health. Speaking about Yoga practice, CM Yogi said that it is not just about 'asanas' but also a scientific method to remain fit physically, mentally, and spiritually.

International Yoga Day 2021

On International Yoga Day 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation where he stressed on the holistic benefits of Yoga and how the world had a newfound respect for the tradition post the COVID-19 pandemic. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also addressed the people and stated that the day is celebrated at a juncture when India and the world are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sports Minister informed that the theme for this year has been decided as 'Yoga for wellness'. Rijiju further added that the Ministry of Ayush plays an important role in raising the profile of yoga across the country.

Amid seventh International Yoga Day, India's Ayush Ministry, which is the nodal ministry for International Day of Yoga (IDY), in a statement said that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent restrictions on congregational activities, the lead event of the day will be a televised programme with Prime Minister Modi's address.