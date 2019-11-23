The Debate
The Debate
When Newspaper Turns Stale Before It Arrives: Internet Can't Keep Up With Maha Plot Twist

Politics

In a dramatic turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 23 along with Ajit Pawar as his Deputy.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Maharashtra

In a dramatic turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 23 along with Nationalist Congress Party’s Ajit Pawar as his Deputy. The BJP claimed to form its government in Maharastra on Saturday morning following which the governor Bhagat Singh Koshayri urged the centre to withdraw the President’s rule in the state of Maharashtra.

Ravi Shankar Prasad Congratulates Devendra Fadnavis, Says, Maha Will Get A Stable Govt

Overnight plot twist

Until the night of November 22, Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP were staking claim to form the government in Maharashtra with parties batting Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra CM for the next five years. In fact, all three parties were expected to hold a press conference today to announce their alliance to form the government. Devendra Fadnavis said after forming a government that there was a need of a stable government in Maharashtra. He further thanked Ajit Pawar for supporting BJP. He concluded his statement by saying that BJP is going to prove its majority on the floor test.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Thanks PM Narendra Modi

Internet can't keep up

A user wrote on Twitter, "We used to wake up on weekend mornings to watch the brilliant Chanakya on TV. Today seems like we still do. #MaharashtraPolitics".


The second user wrote, "The one word #ShivSena will not be able to utter anytime soon is ‘betrayal’. Without, of course, inviting howls of laughter.#MaharashtraGovtFormation #MaharashtraPolitics".


Some people event compared the plot twist to Game of Thrones.

Maharashtra Politics: Smriti Irani Sums Up Devendra Fadnavis' Comeback In 3 Words

 

Sharad Pawar Consented To Devendra Fadnavis-led Government In Maharashtra : Sources

Published:
COMMENT
