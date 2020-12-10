'Intolerance Thy Name Is Mamata': JP Nadda Launches Unsparing Attack On WB CM 

BJP National President JP Nadda on Thursday launched an unsparing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC Government taking about the rampant lawless and intolerance that was prevalent under her rule. Hitting out at the Chief Minister over the brutal attack on his convoy which left more than 10 BJP leaders injured, JP Nadda slammed Banerjee for tarnishing the culture of Bengal through her fascism and intolerance.

"The incident that happened today shows lawlessness, anarchy and intolerance in the State. There is no place for political debate here. The way Mamata government is working is detrimental to Indian democracy and clearly shows 'Intolerance thy name is Mamata'", said JP Nadda.

"Today, 8 of our children were injured, they're the children of Bengal. Every BJP worker will stand by them forever. The impact of the brick can be seen on the windscreen of my bulletproof vehicle. It was because of the bulletproof vehicle that I was saved. Over 130 BJP workers have been killed in Bengal. I myself have performed the last rites of about 100 in Kolkata. All of them were killed for political reasons, the people of Bengal will never forgive it. The people of Bengal have to decide whether they want to keep such a culture here. When the elected representative is not safe, what will be the condition of the common man?" he said.

Nadda alleges rampant corruption in Bengal

Alleging that there was a deterioration of Bengali culture under Mamata's rule, JP Nadda took a sarcastic jibe at her talking about 'how far' she had taken Bengal. "The incident speaks volumes about the mentality of Mamata Ji...I've been told she has given me a lot of names. Mamata Ji this speaks about your culture. This is not Bengali culture. We're proud to adhere to Bengali culture. Prime Minister says that the beautiful language of Bengal is the best and the softest language. But the terminology that Mamata ji uses for Prime Minister tells how far Mamta has taken Bengal," he said.

The BJP President also alleged the presence of rampant corruption in West Bengal from the coal syndicate to performing last rites of deceased. "Cut money has become a way of life in Bengal and the political patronage by Mamata government is being looted by tolabaji, sand and coal syndicate. I have to say with great sadness that even in the last rites, cut money and bribe have to be paid in Bengal. This is the situation in Bengal," he said.

"Now it is being said Mamta ji dwar-dwarye. First, it was Mamta ji - Vare-Nyare. First dwar-dwarye, then after elections Vare-Nyar. Mamta ji the people of Bengal have gotten to know you. Now whether you go door to door (dwar-dwarye) the people of Bengal are now going to send you on a leave," he added.

