Introducing Agnipath Proves Centre Has Failed The People Of India: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

On July 6, while speaking to reporters, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel has lashed out at the BJP rule and criticised various moves of the central government in recent times.

Baghel claimed, "Those in Centre can't run govt. They can't run trains, provide coal to power plants, or give jobs to youth, the Centre is just increasing the prices of essentials, they have emanated coal crisis in the country and them introducing the Agnipath recruitment scheme proves that the Central government has failed the people of the country."

Bhupesh Baghel expressed displeasure over the cancellation of 18 trains passing through Chhattisgarh. He said that with the increasing price of petrol and diesel on one hand and canceling of trains on the other hand, the government is putting a dent on the pockets of the general public by closing the medium of cheap transport.

Speaking on the issue of arrest of the journalist who aired news in the wrong context relating to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said ,"The UP Police is trying to save the criminals instead of cooperating with the Chhattisgarh Police. BJP never follows the decision of the judiciary. First they sow the seeds of hatred among different sections of the society and then talk of undertaking Sneh Yatra."

BJP misusing the central investigation agencies

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accused the BJP-led central government on Monday of misusing the central investigating agencies against non-BJP ruled states and asserted that after Maharashtra, where the Shiv Sena-led MVA government recently fell, the central investigating agencies will now be "shifted" to various non-BJP ruled states.

There won't be any more raids in Maharashtra (after the change of guard), Baghel said. "All three agencies—the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax (IT), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)—will be relocated to the non-BJP-ruled states of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Rajasthan."

Baghel claimed that in the previous eight years, no action has been taken by central agencies against BJP officials, BJP-ruled states, or BJP-supported governments. Baghel also alleged that the Centre and the BJP are trying to control the media, politicians and political parties.

