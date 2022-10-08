Invest Rajasthan Summit: At Least Half Of MoUs Should Be Implemented, Says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said his government would try to ensure that at least 50 per cent of the total investment committed in the Invest Rajasthan Summit is implemented.

He said usually around 25 per cent of MoUs signed in such summits held in various states reach the implementation stage.

As many as 4,192 MoUs/LOIs totalling Rs 10.44 lakh crore have been signed during roadshows at international, national and state levels from November 2021 to September 2022 before the summit, which was held on October 7 and 8 at Jaipur.

Gehlot said the state government changed its policy this time and got the agreements signed before the summit.

"Such events are held in several states and only 15, 20 or 25 per cent (of the total committed investment) comes as the actual investment. We have signed agreements worth around Rs 11 lakh crore. Of this, we will try to achieve 50 percent of the investment," he told reporters on the concluding day on Saturday.

He further said Rajasthan has a business-friendly environment with a good law and order situation and no labour unrest, while the bureaucracy also works with dedication.

Earlier, speaking at an MSME conclave held as part of the summit on Saturday, Gehlot said the future of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is bright and his government will leave no stone unturned to promote the sector.

"MSME is closely related to employment. The stronger the MSME, the stronger the economy will be and the more jobs will be available," Gehlot said.

He said the handicraft industry has flourished in Jodhpur and nearby areas, which has changed the lives of many people.

Thousands of MSME units will be set up in a petrochemical complex to be established near the Barmer oil refinery and lakhs of people will get jobs, he added.

The chief minister said industrialists go to a state where facilities are provided and Rajasthan is ahead in providing an environment which is conducive for investment.

"We want to pave the way for development in Rajasthan," he said.

Reiterating that the happiness index and per capita income have increased in Rajasthan in the last three years, he said the state government has taken several reformative decisions to give a fillip to the industrial sector.

He also highlighted the achievements of his government, saying it has worked to improve road infrastructure, provided social security and made healthcare facilities free in government hospitals.

S Ramann, chairman and managing director of SIDBI, assured full support to the MSME sector in the state. Industry Minister Shakuntala Rawat and senior officials were also present in the conclave.