IPFT Faction To Merge With Tipra Motha Ahead Of Tripura Polls; Aims To Achieve 'statehood'

Ahead of the State Assembly elections due next year, a faction of the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), an alliance of the BJP in the northeastern state is all set to merge with a regional political party, Tipra Motha on July 2, reported ANI citing a senior IPFT leader on Sunday.

This comes at a time when the Tipra Motha, headed by the royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma has been demanding a separate state for the indigenous people of Tripura as in the tribal people.

Speaking about the merging of both the parties, IPFT vice-president Jibanjoy Reang on Saturday held a press conference and said that the decision has been taken after a long discussion where both parties have decided to merge with Tipra Motha in a program in Agartala on July 2, Saturday, further adding that it will realize the dream of achieving 'Greater Tipraland'.

In addition to that, he also said that the main objective of the regional political party is a separate state, Tipra Land for the indigenous people and tribes of Tripura.

Notably, this merge can come as a game-changer for the BJP-IPFT alliance, as the faction of the regional party has been also criticising the party leadership for acting as the 'B-team of the BJP' and now their alliance with the Motha can lead to its rise against the BJP.

It is pertinent to mention that the IPFT workers have already split into two groups, one led by Mebar Kumar Jamatia, and a small part by NC Debbarma.

NC Debbarma has compromised on the party's demand for 'Tipraland': IPFT's breakaway faction

While speaking to the media on Saturday, IPFT's general-secretary Dhananjoy Tripura also claimed that the party leadership has shifted its focus from its main agenda of 'statement' under the watch of NC Debbarma. "They don't demand or raise the issue of statehood in the Assembly. They were given time but they couldn't achieve anything. There is no coordination between the BJP and the IPFT", he added.

In the meantime, the break-away faction on Saturday also claimed that it holds 99% of IPFT rank and files with them and will be joining Motha next month with these.

Image: Twitter/@PradyotManikya