IRCTC Fact-checks Congress' Claim On Train Ticket Cancellations Post Odisha Accident

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) on Tuesday fact-checked Congress' claims that thousands of train tickets have been cancelled after the Balasore train tragedy. The IRCTC termed the grand old party's assertion factually incorrect.

The public-sector enterprise said that ticket cancellations have not increased and, in fact, on the contrary, have reduced. IRCTC provided the specific numbers suggesting that cancellations have contracted to 7.5 lakh on June 3 from 7.7 lakh on June 1.

"This is factually incorrect. Cancellations have not increased. On the contrary, cancellations have reduced from 7.7 Lakh on 01.06.23 to 7.5 Lakh on 03.06.23," IRCTC said while retweeting a clip of Congress leader and former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das.

'Thousands of people have cancelled their tickets,' claims Congress leader

In a press conference on Monday, Das claimed that thousands of individuals have cancelled their train tickets after the Balasore train accident. He said that people are not feeling safe to travel.

“Such a train accident has never happened in the past. Hundreds of people lost their lives and more than a thousand people were injured. This incident has hurt everyone. Thousands of people have cancelled their tickets after the accident. They feel that travelling in the train is not safe,” Das said in Hindi.

The train accident in Balasore left 288 dead and over 1,000 injured. The unfortunate accident involved the Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train. Meanwhile, the CBI has taken over the investigation into alleged criminal negligence leading to the tragedy after registering a First Information Report (FIR). A team of CBI officials reached Balasore and started an investigation immediately.

The Ministry of Railways roped in the central agency after a preliminary inquiry flagged tampering with the electronic interlocking system, which detects the presence of trains.