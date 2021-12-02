West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "no UPA" remarks have irked several Congress leaders. Responding to her statement, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday took a dig at the TMC supremo. Speaking to ANI, Kharge has asserted that the grand old party's aim is to defeat the BJP while "some people" are only helping the ruling party at the Centre (BJP).

In addition, Mallikarjun Kharge also hit out at Mamata Banerjee for personally attacking Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. He opposed Banerjee's remarks that Gandhi is "not visible anywhere". He stated that the grand old party is raising every issue and is fighting everywhere.

"Mamata Banerjee is absolutely wrong that the UPA does not exist. It is also wrong to launch personal attacks on Rahul Gandhi. Mamata Banerjee's allegation that Rahul ji is not visible anywhere is wrong. Congress is raising every issue and is fighting everywhere. Our aim is to defeat BJP but some people are helping that party only. Congress is in power in many states and also in Opposition in some places," he said

Morover, he also claimed that Congress has tried to include the TMC in various socio-political issues where Congress made its name. Like several other senior Congress leaders, the Rajya Sabha LoP has called for unity among the opposition parties to defeat the ruling BJP.

"We have tried to include them (TMC) in various socio-political issues where Congress made its name. The opposition should not get divided and fight amongst themselves. We have to fight against BJP together," he added

Earlier on Thursday, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal too hit out at the TMC chief. Taking to Twitter, Sibal said that without Congress, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) will be a 'body without a soul'. The former union minister opposed Banerjee's remarks on the grand old party and has also called for unity among the opposition.

'There's no UPA anymore': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The TMC chief briefed the media with Sharad Pawar after their meeting on Wednesday. Banerjee has called for a strong alternative and an opposition to fight the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). She asserted that no political party can fight against a BJP alone and has therefore urged the 'parties that can fight' to come together. Taking a subtle dig at the Congress party, Mamata Banerjee remarked that 'for those parties who can't fight' nothing can be done. Banerjee was asked if the UPA under Sharad Pawar will be an alternative force. Responding to this she stated 'What is UPA, there's no UPA anymore'.