Irked Kerala Governor Asks CM Vijayan To Become Chancellor & Achieve Political Objectives

Miffed over political interference in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of different universities in the state, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, has shot off a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying that he is willing to quit the Chancellor's post. In a strongly worded letter, the Governor advised Vijayan to amend the Acts of the Universities and assume the chancellorship himself so that he can achieve his political objectives without any dependence on the governor.

'Amend acts, be the chancellor': Governor tells Kerala CM

Khan said was ready to be happy to sign if Vijayan brings an ordinance to amend the Acts empowering the Chief Minister to become the Chancellor of universities.

“Since the assembly is not in session, you may go for an ordinance and I promise that I shall sign the same immediately,” he wrote in a letter to the CM on December 8. Copies of the letter, were also sent to Higher Education Minister R Bindu and Kerala state higher education council chairman Rajan Gurukkal.

The Governor wrote the letter as he was reportedly upset with the way the CPI(M)-led government handled the university affairs, by undermining his authority as Chancellor of the top academic institutions.

Governor flags state interference in Higher Education

Khan had recently expressed displeasure over the re-appointment of Prof Gopinath Ravindran as Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University for another four years and the State Assembly passing of an amendment to the University Act, that snatch the Chancellor's power to appoint the University Appellate Tribunal.

The Governor also resented the deletion of a clause authorizing the University Chancellor to consult the High Court in the appointment of the tribunal. Khan had further protested the recommendation of only a single name for appointment as Vice-Chancellor of Shankaracharya Sanskrit University.

The Save University Campaign Committee had acted as a whistleblower in the higher education sector, petitioning the Kerala governor several times about several political appointments bypassing other eligible candidates. The recent appointment of CM Vijayan’s political secretary KK Ragesh's wife in Kannur university had kicked up controversy.

Image: ANI/PTI