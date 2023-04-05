Irked Rahul Gandhi Counters Reporter's Questions Over BJP's Allegations Against Him

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, April 4, countered a reporter's question related to the allegations levelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asking why do they always say what BJP is saying. The sharp reaction from the Congress leader got grabbed by the BJP, who termed the gesture as attack on media.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday, April 4, afternoon, when the former-Wayanad Member of Parliament was entering the All India Congress Committee headquarters to join his party's meeting along with other party leaders.

As per reports, the Congress leader was asked, quoting the BJP’s allegations, about him and his party leaders trying to pressure the judiciary, while filing an appeal in the Surat court against his conviction on April 3. Notably, Gandhi went to the Surat court to file an appeal against his conviction in the defamation case over his 'Modi' surname remark. During the time, he was accompanied by a large number of party leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi and chief ministers of various Congress-ruled states.

Upon this, Gandhi countered the question and reiterated his allegation saying, “Why do you always say what BJP is saying? Every time you say what BJP is saying.” He further said that they (Congress) are raising only one simple question, who owns the Rs 20,000 cr kept in Adani’s shell companies? We want an answer to it, since it is ‘benami’."

Reacting to the response of Rahul Gandhi to the media, BJP MP Anil Baluni hits out at Gandhi on Twitter saying, "Rahul Gandhi has once again attacked the fourth pillar of democracy. Insulting the backward classes of the country, insulting the media, this is the mentality of Rahul Gandhi."

राहुल गांधी ने आज फिर से लोकतंत्र के चौथे स्तम्भ पर कुठाराघात किया है।



देश के पिछड़े वर्ग का अपमान, मीडिया का अपमान- यही राहुल गांधी की मानसिकता है।



ऐसा कर राहुल गांधी अपनी दादी के ही पदचिह्नों पर चलते हुए देश की लोकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था पर लगातार हमला करने का दुस्साहस कर रहे हैं। — Anil Baluni (@anil_baluni) April 4, 2023

Referring to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, BJP's chief spokesperson Baluni said, "By doing this, Rahul Gandhi is daring to attack the democratic system of the country by following the footsteps of his grandmother."

BJP and other party leaders have accused Rahul Gandhi for attacking the media by accusing them of working for BJP.