Is Aam Aadmi Party Playing Both Ways In Kerala Over Uniform Civil Code? Know Here

It appears as if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has got stuck in a quandary in the state of Kerala after party supremo Arvind Kejriwal declared principle support in favour of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to the Union government. The party to make inroads in Kerala has been working in the state for almost a decade. Now, it is to see how the party will make its way in the state over the issue, where the Christian community and the Muslim community put together has a population of over 50 per cent of the state.

Talking exclusively to Republic Digital PC Cyriac, Joint Secretary of the party’s national committee and former state president, said, “We stand with what Arvind Kejriwal has stated. He said in clear terms that it should be implemented to bring all stakeholders together in consensus.”

AAP to be vocal about its stand on UCC

“It can be implemented with consensus,” clarified Cyriac, a retired IAS officer who had also served as the former chief secretary of Tamil Nadu. He also agreed that there should be open communication and that all issues should be addressed.

When asked whether Aam Aadmi Party will be vocal about its stand that discussion should precede before certain groups take out a protest, the AAP leader elusively answered the same, saying, “That is what I understand.” He also deflected the question, when asked whether he agrees with the stands of Palayam Imam and Thrissur Metropolitan stance, stating, “As far as I know, the AAP leadership has declared that they are willing to support the subject to discussion with stakeholders. Let there be a discussion first, then only we will know the thoughts of the government.”

Interestingly, AAP’s Kerala State President, Advocate Vinod Mathew Wilson, said to Republic Digital that the party is cautious of the step it takes in Kerala. He said, “The impact of UCC is different in different parts of the country. Considering Kerala’s demography and the political scenario, I will need 12 hours to give an official statement.” Reportedly, an AAP executive meeting was held virtually on Thursday night, where the party’s stand on the UCC was vastly discussed.

Advocate Wilson added, “We are in the decision with the national committee. There is no difference.” While the national committee of the Aam Aadmi Party has made its stance crystal clear on the topic, the state leadership certainly appears to be in a not-so-clear state over the issue.

