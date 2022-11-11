Is An Anti-Mamata BJP-Left Tactical Alliance Brewing In West Bengal? Suvendu's Big Hint

Two days after a BJP MP suggested to the Left parties to join hands with the saffron party to defeat Trinamool Congress, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday hinted that he is ready to use all kinds of political weapons to overthrow Mamta Banerjee-led government.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Bangla, Adhikari said, "For the sake of saving the next few generations, my only aim is to overthrow Mamata Banerjee and her nephew's company by protesting continuously and using all kinds of political weapons democratically. I have no agenda of my own."

When asked if BJP is ready to take the help of other parties, Adhikari said, "See there are some party policy matters. People will do it. CPM-Congress and Abbas Siddiqui's alliance has become practically irrelevant in the last election. Bharatiya Janata Party's vote increased to 38.13 percent."

'CPM, Congress supporters voting for BJP,' says Suvendu Adhikari

Moreover, the Nandigram MLA said that the BJP's vote share has increased due to CPM and Congress supporters voting for them. "I am telling you. People will do everything to save Bengal from this disaster. But there are some ideological issues."

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress suspects that something is brewing between BJP and the Left. The Left has kept a stony silence on the matter ever since Republic Bangla busted a hushed meeting between BJP’s Shankar Ghosh and CPM’s Ashok Bhattacharya in Siliguri this Diwali. Shankar was Ashok Bhattacharya’s protégé and closest aide in CPM till before the 2021 Bengal elections when he jumped ship and joined BJP," Kunal Ghosh said.

Both parties, however, had billed the meeting as a Diwali courtesy call.

Bengal BJP MP urges Congress, Left to join hands to defeat TMC in rural polls

Earlier this week, BJP MP Saumitra Khan had urged all Opposition parties including the Congress and the Left Front, to come together to defeat TMC in the panchayat polls due next year.

"In the rural polls at the booth level, the fight should be TMC versus all. All we want is to defeat the TMC, and anyone or any force willing to fight against the TMC can join hands. If someone at the booth level can defeat the TMC and needs our support, we will support them," Khan said.

The TMC had claimed that BJP's appeal proved that the three parties have a tacit understanding in the state.