Is BJP Planning To Hold Lok Sabha Polls Early? Why Stalin Thinks So

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a blistering critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, asserting that the party's sway is diminishing nationwide. Stalin further alleged that the BJP-led central government would seek to expedite the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections in response to its setback in the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly elections.

Addressing the DMK functionaries meeting in Tamil Nadu's Salem, Stalin said, "BJP influence is reducing across the nation. Due to this, they could take any decision. By keeping the Karnataka election in mind they even would try to announce the Parliament election earlier."

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister opined that with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the southern state, the saffron party is getting ready for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled to take place in 2024. Slamming the Centre, Stalin questioned whether Shah was prepared to present a comprehensive list of schemes specifically tailored for the development of Tamil Nadu.

"The media are reporting that Union Minister Amit Shah is coming to Chennai to speak in a public meeting at Vellore. The reason for this is they are getting ready for the Parliament election. I am asking with a request, can Union Minister Amit Shah release a list of special schemes which were dedicated to the state of Tamil Nadu," he said at the party meeting.

The CM then listed down schemes dedicated to Tamil Nadu during the UPA regime and said, "Does he (Shah) have the ability to give a list; he should list out the schemes tomorrow…he should get the courage and ability to say that this is what they have done for Tamil Nadu. Will he get (the courage) it? No.”

I see a lot of fear on CM's face: BJP TN chief K Annamalai

Responding to Stalin's remark, BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai said, "People of our state have elected him as Chief Minister to ask him questions. What he has done in two years? Tomorrow and in the coming days, we will answer all questions."

"We will be taking our success to the people. What we have achieved as a government over the last nine years is a fundamental transformation of our country, and more importantly putimg Tamil at the local pedestal, right from Sengol to Kashi-Tamil Sangamam," the BJP leader said.

Attacking Stalin, Annamalai asked, "I only see a lot of fear on the Chief Minister’s face. I think the CM has indirectly taken the BJP as their principal rival for the 2024 elections, which we welcome it. After giving answers to the CM’s questions, we will be asking questions to our CM tomorrow evening, stating what he has done in Tamil Nadu in the last two years?"

On Stalin's early Lok Sabha polls remark, the BJP TN chief said, "The people of Tamil Nadu do not want DMK party to be in power and want Assembly elections to be preponed by 3 years so that Lok Sabha and Assembly elections can be held in 2024."

