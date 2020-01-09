Is Congress Compromising On Ideology? Wonder Party Leaders

Another rift within the Congress seems to be brewing as two senior leaders in Madhya Pradesh spar over the party's electoral and ideological compulsions.

Speaking at an event in MP, Digvijaya Singh said that his party is focussing on electoral gains and is compromising with the ideology. Terming it as a "mistake", Singh said that to revive the party's position, the Congress party needs to focus on its ideology. On his remarks, CM Kamal Nath said that the party may fail to project its ideology strongly among people but the core remains intact.