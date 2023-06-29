Is Congress Trying To Do A Rafale With Reaper Drones?

The Congress might have jumped the gun, rather badly, on the latest defence deal on Reaper drones, an understanding for which was reached during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent state visit to the United States of America. Top sources tell Republic that the final price negotiation is still to happen, and the indicative price is 37 per cent cheaper than any other nation that has bought the machine. The MQ9B Reaper drones would be brought under a government-to-government deal through the same mechanism that the Pentagon uses to buy weapons for US armed forces.

The sources added that the Congress does not want India to have an edge over China and appears to be working in Beijing's interest. "China tried to get the same drones and failed last year," said the sources.

The Ministry of Defence on Sunday had stated that the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), on June 15th, 2023, accorded the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for acquisition of 31 MQ-9B Reaper drones from the USA through Foreign Military Sale (FMS) route. These 31 High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) drones having Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) consist of 16 Sky Guardian and 15 Sea Guardian.

Notably, the deal between the two countries included the number of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to be procured along with associated equipment. Additionally, transfer of the technology in manufacturing the drones is also an integral part of the deal. Sources say that out of the 31 drones that India is going to buy from the US, 21 will be assembled in India itself based on the transfer of technology. This tends to bring extra benefit for the country in the defence manufacturing sector.

As per sources, only a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed during the prime minister’s visit to the US and no price has yet been finalised. Indicative price has only been suggested by the US government and is subject to negotiations. The final price will be decided after negotiations.

Refuting the claims of the Congress that the Indian government is over paying for the drones, the sources say that these political claims have no facts in them. “This is a government to government deal and that is why there is no place to put an objection. It is an absolutely transparent deal. The ministry has said that the price will be negotiated once policy approval of the US government is received, following which the procurement of the drones would be completed as per the laid down procedure.”