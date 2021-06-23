'Is He Aware Of Facts'? Mamata Banerjee Counters Nadda's 'vaccination Conspiracy' Remark

After BJP chief JP Nadda attacked the Opposition for playing politics over the COVID-19 vaccination process, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a press conference on Wednesday stated that Nadda and his party were only interested in Bengal politics, and the second wave was caused because of their negligence. She also accused BJP of dividing Bengal. Mamata Banerjee further informed that the COVID-19 positivity rate in the state has been reduced to 3.61 per cent.

'BJP want to divide Bengal': CM Mamata

"I don't understand why Nadda is saying like. Is he aware of the facts? It's all because of their negligence. They were only interested in Bengal politics and state elections. Even after the Bengal elections, they want to divide Bengal. So, to implement that policy they didn't allow people to take precautions before the second wave. What they have done for six to 8 months? Nothing," said Bengal CM.

#WATCH| I don't understand why Nadda is saying like. Is he aware of the fact? They were interested in Bengal election, even after election they want to divide Bengal...: West Bengal CM on BJP President JP Nadda's statement, Opposition is playing politics over vaccination process. pic.twitter.com/bOJv2kgXin — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2021

'Bengal didn't receive enough vaccines': CM Mamata

Stating that West Bengal didn't receive enough doses, CM Mamata raised question over the Central Government's vaccine distribution system. She claimed that the state under BJP rule received more vaccineS.

"They are responsible for the second wave and also they did not provide vaccines to Bengal in a proper manner. The distribution system was absolutely wrong as there were some BJP states which received a good amount of vaccines. The BJP party office distributed vaccines in Gujarat but others did not even receive them. What they have given till now?" said CM Mamata.

Bengal to prioritize COVID jabs for Women with Children under 12 yrs: CM Mamata

CM Mamata added that the West Bengal government will now administer COVID-19 vaccines on priority to women whose children are aged between one and 12 years old.

"Mothers of children of age group 1 year to 12 years to be vaccinated on priority," said Banerjee

Nadda Alleges Conspiracy Against COVID Vaccine Drive: JP Nadda

On Friday, BJP President Nadda addressed the party’s Member’s of Parliament & workers and urged them to expose the Opposition’s plan to derail attempts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. While appreciating the work done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the pandemic, JP Nadda lashed out at the Opposition for derailing steps taken by the GOI to defeat the pandemic.

"A big conspiracy was hatched against vaccination drive and war over pandemic. The opposition played politics. Why lockdown? Why no lockdown? Now the issue of calf serum in vaccine and suspicion on the vaccine. On vaccination, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal said they want to buy vaccines themselves. PM Modi decentralised it. However, it was centralised again after the failure of states. People need to be told that we were serving people whereas opposition was derailing the process," he added.

(Image Credits: PTI)