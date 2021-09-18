On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday, CNX conducted a survey on the 'National Opinion 2021' broadcast by Republic, which sought to understand the general notion of the citizens on how they perceived the leadership of PM Modi and his governance. This article delves deep into the question of whether India as a Nation was claiming its rightful place in the world with PM Modi's leadership.

Is India claiming its rightful place in the world with PM Modi’s leadership?

When CNX asked if India was claiming its rightful place in the world under the leadership of PM Modi, 67.52% of the respondents opined favourably. While just 20.70% disagreed, 11.78% were neither in agreement nor in disagreement with the question and voted under 'maybe.'

#BREAKING: CNX poll on Republic's #NationalOpinion2021 reveals 67.5% of respondents believe 'India is claiming its rightful place in the world with PM Modi's leadership'; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/3AdouRdizw pic.twitter.com/skaQQOu4PR — Republic (@republic) September 17, 2021

PK Basu hails PM Modi's foreign policy & crisis management

Responding to the poll, Economist and Political Strategist, Prasenjit K Basu raised the foreign policy lapses of the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government and compared it with PM Modi's proactive steps in dealing with terror and responding quickly and efficiently. Basu took reference of the heinous 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai and slammed Congress for its inability to respond and do anything about it, further emboldening terrorism. Basu then went on to compare the 26/11 attack to the bold and stringent action taken in wake of the Uri & Pulwama attacks, all led by the Indian forces under the governance of PM Modi, calling them 'befitting' and opining that it acted as a deterrent to terrorism in India.

The CNX 'National Opinion Poll 2021'

The CNX National Opinion survey answered multiple qualitative questions on the Prime Minister and his governance. It revealed that over 67% of people believe PM Modi's leadership has been transformative for India, whereas 72% also feel that India's strategic trajectory on the global stage under the PM's leadership is positive.

Image Credits - PTI