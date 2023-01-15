'Is It An Issue?': Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav Defends Minister's Remark On Ramcharitmanas

After Chandrashekhar, a Minister in the Bihar government insulted Ramcharitmanas, Deputy Chief Minister of the state Tejashwi Yadav asked 'Is it an issue?' Speaking to the media, Tejashwi seconded Chandrashekhar, who belongs to his party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), claiming that they 'follow the Constitution, which talks about Freedom of Speech and Expression'.

The younger son of the RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "We talk about the real issues. Why is nobody talking about price rise? Why is nobody talking about unemployment? This is just an attempt by the BJP to deflect attention from real issues." "They can do anything they want, the Mahagathbandhan will not break," the cricketer-turned-politician added, turning a blind eye to RJD's allies, Janata Dal-United and Congress' open condemnation of the Ramcharitmanas episode.

Cracks in Mahagathbandhan?

On Saturday, in a purported mark of protest, JDU's Neeraj Kumar among others recited the epic Hindu religious book outside a Hanuman Temple in Patna.

"I came here out of devotion...All I would like to request is - respect Ram and Rahim by remembering the words and acts of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, Dr. BR Ambedkar, and Mahatma Gandhi," Neeraj Kumar said, in a conversation with the media.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a prominent Congress leader and political advisor of Priyanka Vadra, went a step ahead and lodged a complaint against Chandrashekhar with the Director General Of Police in Uttar Pradesh, urging him to file an FIR as the statements had 'hurt religious sentiments'.

Controversial statement on Ramcharitmanas

Addressing students at the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University on Wednesday, RJD leader and Bihar Minister Chandrashekhar claimed that the 'Ramcharitmanas' and 'Manusmriti' and 'Bunch of Thoughts' by saffron ideologue Guru Golwalkar divide the society. "Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk," Chandrashekhar had said.