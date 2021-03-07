'Is It Appropriate To Use Such Words?': Nitish Questions Giriraj's Remark On Officials

Amid the reports of internal chaos within Bihar NDA partners, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday responded sarcastically to a statement made by the Union Minister Giriraj Singh on "beating up officials". During a public event on Saturday, Union Minister Giriraj Singh advised the people of his Begusarai constituency in Bihar to "beat up officials with bamboo sticks" who appear insensitive to their concerns.

On being asked Nitish Kumar said, "You should ask him." He further explained, "Using words like 'Pitai (beating)', Is that appropriate? Ask him only." The Chief Minister said nothing more and after speaking to the media, he sat in his vehicle and left.

BSP condemns Giriraj Singh's remark

A day after Union Minister Giriraj Singh advised the people of Bihar's Begusarai to "beat up officials with bamboo sticks", Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria questioned the central government's leadership for "not taking action against Singh saying that it may create Law and order problem.

Bhadoria tweeted in Hindi, "BJP ministers make controversial statements in Uttar Pradesh. They use languages like "Thok Do" in UP and violate the dignity of democracy in Bihar by promoting the tendency to "stall the law system" there.

Giriraj Singh: 'Beat up govt officials if they don't listen'

Addressing a function organised by an agriculture institute, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday advised the people of his Begusarai constituency in Bihar to "beat up officials with bamboo sticks" who appear insensitive to their concerns.

"I say to them, why do you come to me for such small things. MPs, MLAs, village mukhiyas, DMs, SDMs, BDOs... these are all under obligation to serve the people. If they do not listen to you, pick up a bamboo stick with both hands and give a crushing blow on their head," said Singh.

#WATCH | If someone (any government official) doesn't listen to your grievances, hit them with a bamboo stick. Neither we ask them to do any illegitimate job, nor will we tolerate illegitimate 'nanga nritya' by any official: Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Begusarai, Bihar pic.twitter.com/Wxc6TlHiYC — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2021

