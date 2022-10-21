Is Nationalism A Dirty Word?: Ravi Shankar Prasad Grills Anti-India Media & Lutyens Lobby

With nationalism having become a hot topic for debate and discussion recently, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad evaluated whether this is a 'dirty word' during his address at the News Broadcaster Federation (NBF) conclave on October 21. Prasad explained that in a democratic country like India, people have the right to disagree with him or his party, but questioned those who raised concerns with India's cultural heritage.

Ravi Shankar Prasad opines on nationalism

After discussing some of the pressing issues in the country, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad touched upon the topic of nationalism and questioned the anti-media and Lutyens lobby by stating, "Is nationalism a dirty word? You can differ from us but from the very idea of India, a secure & sovereign India? Why should the idea of a sovereign India become an anathema?"

He then went on to explain the efforts PM Modi has put into promoting Indian cultural heritage and questioned why some were uncomfortable with the same.

"If PM Modi is reviving the beauty of Kashi Vishwanath, Mahakal, or if he is telling the story of Kedarnath and Badrinath, people are uncomfortable. Why? Is the civilizational heritage of India so bad? It was great to see him talk about the glory of the temples in South India. Why can't Ayodhya, Madhura and Kashi become as beautiful as the other cities of the world."

Ravi Shankar Prasad also gave his view on the absence of a strong opposition recently.

While addressing the same, the BJP leader said, "If people aren't giving votes to the opposition, then shall we ask others to vote for them? We're in favour of a healthy opposition & good debate. But it's not my responsibility to ensure that they get votes!"