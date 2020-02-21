'Waris Pathan's Statement Part Of AIMIM's Constitutional Mandate?': BJP's Nalin Kohli

Reacting to Waris Pathan's communal '15 crore versus 100 crore' threat, BJP leader Nalin Kohli has questioned whether the AIMIM leader's communal statement is part of his party's constitutional mandate.

"AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi regularly, within the Parliament as well as outside it, talks about the Constitution and its aspects. What kind of constitutional mandate is being carried out by his party AIMIM when a senior leader of his party Waris Pathan is making communal and inflammatory statements? He says that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Indians," Kohli said.

"India runs on the Constitution. Our Constitution treats everybody as an Indian first. Every time such a communal statement comes then would it not lead to a counter-thinking that whether what happened in 1947 was a mistake? Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion. India was based on a Constitution that grants equal rights to all its citizens," he added.

The communal threat

Kohli's reaction has come after a video of Waris Pathan from an anti-CAA rally in Kalaburagi, Karnataka surfaced on Thursday. The AIMIM leader in the video is seen making instigating statements including "15 crore (referring to Muslims) can dominate on 100 crore"

"We have learnt the 'tit for tat' approach (Eeth ka jawab patthar se dena seekh liya hai humne). Freedom is never granted merely by asking, it must be snatched," said Pathan addressing the Anti-CAA rally in Karnataka.

"They tell us that we've kept our women in the front, only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together. We are 15 crore but can be difficult on 100 (crore), remember this thing (15 crore hai lekin 100 (crore) pe bhari hai yaad rakh lena yeh baat)", he added. Asaduddin Owaisi was at the rally. A similar communal threat was given by Owaisi's younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi first in 2012 and repeating the same in 2019.

(With ANI inputs)

