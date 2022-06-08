'Is Satyendar Jain Still Innocent?': Smriti Irani Asks Arvind Kejriwal After ED's Raids

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal if he still thinks that Satyendar Jain is innocent. She also asked Aam Aadmi Party national convenor to read Delhi High Court's order.

"Over Rs 2.80 crore cash, 133 gold coins weighing 1.8 kgs was found. Does Arvind Kejriwal still think Satyendar Jain is innocent? Kejriwal said that he had checked all the papers. Didn't he check that Jain has this much cash, gold and illegal properties? Most importantly, did Kejriwal check Delhi High Court's order which said that Jain gathered Rs 16 crore through shell companies and Hawala operators?" Irani asked.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) made stunning recoveries of cash and gold from aides of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. Rs 2.23 crore was recovered from Ram Prakash Jewellers, Rs 41.5 lakh and 133 gold coins weighing 1.8 kgs from Vaibhav Jain and Rs 20 lakh from GS Matharoo.

On ED's recoveries, Kejriwal says 'jhuth be jhuth'

On Tuesday, Kejriwal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was after his party especially the governments in Delhi and Punjab.

"Jhuth pe jhuth...Jhuth pe jhuth (lie after lie)" the Delhi CM wrote, adding, "You (PM) may have the power of the agencies but God is with us."

इस वक्त प्रधान मंत्री जी पूरी ताक़त के साथ आम आदमी पार्टी के पीछे पड़े हैं - ख़ासकर दिल्ली और पंजाब सरकारों के। झूठ पे झूठ, झूठ पे झूठ।



आपके पास सारी एजेन्सीज़ की ताक़त है,



पर भगवान हमारे साथ है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 7, 2022

AAP says 'nothing was found'

The AAP has also defended its minister stating that 'rumours' of cash and gold being seized are being spread.

Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "Nothing was found during the raid. So how to save face? They spread fake rumours that cash and gold coins were recovered. They are not saying what was found in Satyendar Jain's house. The seizure memo of the ED raid was given to the wife and daughter of Satyendar Jain. In the memo, it was mentioned that various documents, one digital device, and Rs 2,79,200 was recovered during the search. However, the same was not seized."

Meanwhile, according to sources in Income Tax Department, AAP leader's associates- Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain- claimed that cash, illegally routed through accommodation entries, belong to the Delhi Minister. According to CBI, the duo were handling companies like Paryas Infosolutions for Satyendar Jain and dealing with the black money of Satyendar Jain.