Is Tejasvi Surya The Passenger Who Opened Indigo's Emergency Door? Oppn Makes Big Claim

After Indigo informed of an incident of a passenger opening the emergency exit on a flight on December 10 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli, political parties in the opposition pointed towards Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday. Raising apprehensions about the incident being discussed approximately 37 days later, Congress shared news reports and called it a 'very serious issue'.

Political faceoff over Indigo incident

Supriya Shrinate, Chairperson of Social Media and Digital Platforms of Congress, said, "A mischievous man opens the emergency exit door on a flight, causing the flight to be delayed by 3 hours, the name of the person who put people at risk and inconvenience was not revealed for a month. Drunk on power - that MP spreads hatred everyday. This spoiled Tejasvi Surya needs to be taught a lesson."

— Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) January 17, 2023

Priyank Kharge, a Member of the Karnataka Assembly, wrote, "@IndiGo6E did not report to DGCA. Did the MP use good offices to suppress this news? Emergency exit unlocked on-board Indigo flight, co-passenger claims it was BJP MP Tejasvi Surya."

He cited Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji's tweet of December 29, 2022, about the opening of an emergency exit door on a Chennai-Trichy flight and hinted at the involvement of Tejasvi Surya and BJP’s Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai, who was accompanying the Bengaluru South MP.

"Earlier TN Minister Sri @V_Senthilbalaji too reported this on @Tejasvi_Surya & @annamalai_k . Their action could have proved costly to co-passengers. The MP should come clean on this issue. What is the DGCA & Ministry if Civil Aviation doing?" Kharge further wrote in the tweet.

— Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) January 17, 2023

Indigo issues statement, but does not name the passenger

According to a statement issued by Indigo Airlines on Tuesday, a passenger traveling on Flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli on Dec 10, 2022, accidentally opened the emergency exit during the boarding process. "The passenger immediately apologised for the action. As per SOPs, the incident was logged and the aircraft underwent mandatory engineering checks, which led to a delay in the flight's departure," said the airline.

"The event was duly reported. It appears that by mistake, the RH emergency exit got opened by a passenger while the Aircraft was on the ground. The crew took note and resultantly, all appropriate Airworthiness action such as reinstalling of door, pressurization check etc were carried out before the release of the Aircraft for departure. No safety was compromised," said a senior DGCA official on Tuesday.