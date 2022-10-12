Facing ire over his controversial video dating back to 2018, Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia brazened it out after being confronted by Republic TV on Wednesday. In the video, Italia was heard appealing to women to not visit temples claiming that they have become the hubs of exploitation. Visibly irritated by Republic TV's questions, he initially sought to avoid giving any answer. Subsequently, he lashed out at BJP for creating a controversy over the old video and contended that this was an attempt to deflect the discussion on key issues in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly polls

Gopal Italia remarked, "Is there no issue left? Look at inflation, unemployment, condition of roads. I feel ashamed of BJP. People loved and trusted them for 27 years. When the election is happening once again, they have to be answerable to the people and tell what they have done. Instead of showing their work, they are conveying through you to watch the video. What are you talking about in this country? I feel pity for them."

In the 2018 video, the Gujarat AAP president stated, "Mothers, sisters and daughters, you won't get anything in Kathas and Mandirs. These are the hubs of exploitation. If you want your rights, if you want to rule over this country and if you want equal rights, instead of dancing in Kathas, read this (book)". Taking umbrage at this, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was the mastermind of the anti-Hindu statements made by his party leaders.

#BREAKING | Republic confronts AAP leader Gopal Italia over controversial 2018 video. Here's what he said: https://t.co/pJdhfo54Pz pic.twitter.com/jWwjPEZbr9 — Republic (@republic) October 12, 2022

Gopal Italia stokes row

Incidentally, this is not the first time that Gopal Italia has been caught making such controversial statements. In a video released by BJP leaders, he commented, "It is being said that our PM Narendra Modi is a 'neech' person. I don't verify this. But the election is underway here. I want to know from all of you where any PM in the past has done such drama for votes. Such a 'neech' person is doing a roadshow here". This came as an embarrassment for AAP which is seeking to make an impact in the Gujarat Assembly election which has traditionally been a contest between BJP and Congress.