Is This How They Would Protect Constitution?: Stalin Alleges BJP Using Agencies

Why you’re reading this: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of taking revenge on the opposition leaders using agencies under them. He claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is unable to face the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK ) on the political battlefield, and this is why they are trying to fight indirectly with the help of agencies. The latest accusations from the CM came up amid the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids conducted at Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji’s residence in Chennai and at his office in the state’s secretariat in connection to the alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

CM Stalin termed the raids at the secretariat office of Minister Senthil Balaji, a direct assault on the federal principle and said that such politics of the BJP will sweep them away in 2024.

3 things you need to know:

CM MK Stalin accuses the BJP of practising vindictive politics, amid raids being conducted by the ED on Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji in the alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

Stalin raised questions about the action just two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the southern state.

The ED on Tuesday carried out searches at Minister Balaji’s official residence, his office at the state’s secretariat and various other places belonging to his accomplices in the alleged money laundering case.

Releasing a statement on the ED’s raids, Stalin said, “BJP is trying to fight a party indirectly with the help of agencies without being able to face us directly. The time is coming when they themselves will realise it. BJP is hell-bent on taking revenge on parties with the help of agencies under them. I have already stated that this is the only way they know. There are ample examples throughout the country in recent times.”

Stalin issues statement on ED raids

The Tamil Nadu CM accused the BJP of attempting to tarnish the image of the state government by conducting a raid at the secretariat, in spite of Senthil Balaji’s assurance to cooperate during the investigation.

“ED officials have gone into the office of the minister in the secretariat without prior information. They have attacked the secretariat of the government with the help of the ED, which is a pure attempt to tarnish our reputation. This is showing how an agency is being twisted. It's been only 2 days since the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had come and this is happening now. What does this say? He even criticised the DMK government drastically on a public stage," Stalin said.

Stalin condemned the raids conducted at Tamil Nadu Secretariat and denoted it as the “brain of the state government”. He referred to the Income Tax (IT) raids previously conducted inside the secretariat premises in the year 2016 and said that the people of this country are watching these acts. He stated,

“Is this how they would protect the constitution by attacking a state government's secretariat? A similar situation happened in 2016 when IT raids happened in the house of the then Chief Secretary (CS) of the state and the secretariat premises. The secretariat is the brain of a state government. We condemn this act of the Union government. The people are watching this. They will see this and it will reflect in the 2024 polls.”

ED’s hours-long search at Balaji’s residence

Earlier, the ED conducted an hours-long raid at the official residence of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister in Chennai on Tuesday, amid tight security. The searches were also carried out at multiple other locations including Balaji’s native place Karur and the residence of a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) lorry contractor in Erode district, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The Supreme Court had earlier allowed the central agency and police to continue the investigation into an alleged cash-for-jobs scam against Balaji, who was accused of accepting money in exchange for jobs in the transport department while being the Transport Minister in the late Jayalalithaa-led cabinet.

Apart from this, V Senthil Balaji again came to the radar of the ED, after he took over the charge of Electricity Board Minister of Tamil Nadu. He was again levelled with the allegations of indulging in the cash-for-jobs scam in his departments. The ED and the Income Tax department are probing the matter. Meanwhile, the minister has stated that he will fully cooperate with the investigating agency during the probe and provide the explanation sought by officials based on documents.

