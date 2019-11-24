Amid NCP Mustering, Is This Picture Of Ajit Pawar Symbolic Of Things To Come?

NCP leader Ajit Pawar who had gone underground on Saturday after being sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra returned to his private residence near Churchgate in Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday. Photographs accessed by Republic Media Network show Ajit Pawar meeting with NCP leaders on the morning of Sunday, giving a clue as to his status within the party. Previously on Saturday, the NCP leader was at his brother’s home in Mumbai even as his uncle and NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar attended a party meeting where most of the NCP MLAs were present.

Ajit Pawar to break away?

Sources on Saturday evening informed that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had summoned the new deputy CM Ajit Pawar and has told him to resign from the post with Ajit Pawar stating that he won't budge. According to sources, the rebel NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's nephew has denied to come back or even talk to the senior NCP leaders. After NCP leaders Dilip Walse Patil, Sunil Tatkare came to meet the Deputy Chief Minister at his brother, Sriniwas Pawar's residence, Ajit Pawar refused to speak to any senior NCP leader, including Praful Patel or Supriya Sule. Earlier on Saturday, holding a press brief, Sharad Pawar said that it was Ajit Pawar's personal decision to back the BJP. Further adding that the NCP neither supports nor endorses Ajit Pawar’s decision and a real NCP worker would never associate with BJP.

With Ajit Pawar refusing to meet his uncle, Sharad Pawar or any of the other senior NCP leaders, which led to Ajit Pawar being removed as the NCP legislative party leader and was replaced by Jayant Patil. During the oath-taking ceremony, Ajit Pawar had stated, "From result day to this day no party was able to form a Government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable Government."

What lies next?

There is still uncertainty as to the fate of the government in Maharashtra as the Supreme Court has agreed to hear the writ petition of the Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP on Sunday at 11.30 am as per the SC registry sources. This follows the petition filed by the three parties demanding the quashing of the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis for government formation in the state. Moreover, the parties contended that they should have been invited to form the government owing to their constituting a majority in the Assembly.

