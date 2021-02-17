ISF Seeks 70-80 Seats To Be Part Of Cong-Left Tie-up For WB Polls; Open To AIMIM Alliance

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, Indian Secular Front founder Abbas Siddiqui refused to confirm that his party will be a part of the Congress-Left alliance for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls. This comes a day after WB Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Left Front chairman Biman Bose held a joint press conference to declare that the influential Furfura Sharif cleric's party will be a part of its alliance. Revealing that ISF wanted to contest 70-80 seats, Siddiqui said that the opposition tie-up was yet to accept this proposal.

However, he was tightlipped when asked on which party ISF will prefer to support post the outcome of the Assembly election due in April-May this year. Reiterating his opposition to BJP, he said, "We have talked about BJP openly. They are harming the nation. So we will not be able to support them". On the other hand, the ISF founder indicated that he was open to the idea of allying with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly.

ISF founder Abbas Siddiqui remarked, "Owaisi had decided to be with our alliance at the time when he visited Bengal. He has expressed his views openly. The proposal is on the table. He has also asked us information on which seats and the number of seats we want to contest."

Read: 'Rahul Gandhi Lacks Leadership Skills, Left Left Out': BJP's Babul Supriyo On Bengal Polls

Multiple parties woo ISF

Once considered a vocal supporter of the Trinamool Congress in the past, Abbas Siddiqui has been taking on the state government in the recent past. Launched on January 21, the ISF is expected to be a platform for Muslims, Dalits and Adivasis residing in West Bengal. Incidentally, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed that Abbas Siddiqui will be integral to his party's plans in the Assembly election. Soon after Owaisi and a delegation of his party leaders met this influential cleric, WB CM Mamata Banerjee accused the AIMIM chief of furthering religious polarization in the state. As the Muslim population in WB can influence the fate of nearly 100-110 seats, TMC fears that erosion in this vote bank might benefit BJP.

Similarly, Congress has also tried to woo ISF fearing a loss of minority votes. In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on February 4, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Abdul Mannan backed an alliance with the cleric's party citing that the latter is a threat to all "secular parties". According to the senior Congress leader, Siddiqui is not only popular for his oratory skills among Muslims, Dalits and tribals but his meetings also draw lakhs of people. Urging the consent of the Congress high command, he opined that the addition of ISF in the Congress-Left alliance will be game-changer in the upcoming polls.

Read: Tikait To Take Stir To Bengal; SKM Ditches Punjab Mahapanchayats For Feb 18 'Rail Roko'