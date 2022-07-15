Last Updated:

ISI Spy Row: BJP Slams Congress On 'links' With Pakistan; 'Event Was A Year After 26/11'

"Why was Nusrat Mirza given Visa? How did the Pakistani agent receive permission to visit 7 cities of India", BJP questioned Congress over the ISI spy row.

Astha Singh

BJP lambasted former Vice President Hamid Ansari and the Congress-led UPA government after Pakistani Journalist Nusrat Mirza claimed in an interview on Sunday that he had gathered information on India during his visits to the country between 2005 to 2011, and gave it to Pakistan's Inter Intelligence Services (ISI). Mirza claimed that he was invited by the then Vice President Ansari.

'Welfare of India and its citizens should be foremost': BJP

While addressing the press briefing, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Congress of having links with Pakistan and claimed that under the UPA government, the country's security was heavily compromised. He also added that Hamid Ansari presented false facts and has shifted the blame on the UPA government. 

"The responsibility of the person sitting in constitutional posts is immense but the welfare of India and its citizens should be foremost. In response to the questions asked by the BJP from the Congress party and Hamid Ansari, the ex-VP of India shifted the entire blame to the Congress government stating that those who are called in the Vice President's programme are called on the advice of the government, generally through the External Ministry's invitation," Bhatia said. 

The BJP leader questioned Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and further showed a picture of an international conference organised on the subject of terrorism where the then VP Hamid Ansari is sharing the platform with Nusrat Mirza.

Taking a jibe at Congress, Gaurav Bhatia said, "The grand old party was learning how to fight terrorism from Pakistan's ISI agent. The event took place just a year after 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Had Hamid Ansari wanted, he could have said that the person should not be invited to the conference. They could have refused to share the stage with him."

Firing questions on Congress, Gaurav Bhatia asked, "Why was Nusrat Mirza given Visa? As per the protocol, a person from Pakistan gets an Indian visa for 3 cities; How did the Pakistani spy get permission to visit 7 cities?. The information was shared by the ISI and the life of Indians were put in danger. It was the duty of Sonia, Rahul Gandhi and Congress to share the information on this".

"In such a situation, would it not be correct to believe that Congress wanted a person from Pakistan to enter India and hurt the integrity of India?" he said.

"When BJP raises an issue, the interest of the nation is paramount. Ending terrorism from India is our party's resolution. However, there is an irresponsible opposition that brings religion everywhere," he added.

