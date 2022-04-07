ISIS Hand In Goraknath Temple Attack? Big Disclosures In Terror Group’s March 25 Video

In a major development in the Gorakhnath temple attack case, investigation agencies probing the attack now suspect ISIS links in the case. Incidentally, the attack on the temple came nine days after the terror outfit released a video. A joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of the UP Police who are probing the attack is now looking at possible terror links in the attack that was carried out on April 3.

Terror outfit ISIS had released a video on March 25, warning of three sleeper cells in India that would strike parts of the country. Nine days after the video surfaced, the attack on the Gorakhnath temple took place. It is also to be noted that the four-minute video released by ISIS had shown one of the outfit’s leaders carrying a sharp-edged sickle, similar to the one used by Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, the accused in Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath temple attack.

It is noteworthy that the individuals in the group shown in the ISIS video were speaking in Hindi. However, the voices of the individuals were carefully modulated and their faces were covered in order to keep their identities a secret. The video had warned of sleeper cells active in India, which were later confirmed by national investigation agencies.

Meanwhile, the ATS investigating the Gorakhpur attack case had also recovered suspicious phone numbers from the accused. As the probe is underway, it is learnt that Abbasi’s accounts were used to send money to different accounts linked to ISIS. The probing agencies have now collected details of these accounts and are looking into possible links with the terror groups.

Former UP DGP on ATS probe

“The accused is well educated and he seems to be radicalised slowly and rationally. The ATS investigation has found so many details on this man and the sleeper cells functioning in the country. The radicalised individual acted as a lone wolf,” former DGP OP Singh said. He further stated that the probe must go much deeper into the terror angle in the case.

The former UP DGP lauded the investigation and said that it was a good beginning to the probe. He noted that the probe must go deeper to find concrete evidence linking the attack to ISIS. Singh also added that the sleeper cell must be probed as they might have been carrying out activities like money laundering and weapon smuggling.

“The time has come to find out if the sleeper cell or the person running it had gone to what extent. Where did he go, who he met, possible radicalisers, should be found out,” the former DGP said. He further called for a fast probe into the matter to avoid any further incidents.

Gorakhnath temple attack

On Sunday, Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi tried to forcefully enter the temple with a sharp-edged sickle while raising religious slogans. He was intercepted at gate number 1 by Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables, who were injured during the scuffle.

In the CCTV footage, the attacker was seen dodging security personnel at the temple for around 10 minutes before being overpowered. As per sources, the ATS already detained people linked to the accused and carried out raids in seven other cities including Noida, Sambhal and Saharanpur.

(Image: Republic)