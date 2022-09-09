Islamic Scholar Accuses Erstwhile MVA Govt: 'when We Opposed Terrorism, You Opposed Us'

As the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government faces heat over the beautification of 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon's grave, Islamic Scholar Mufti Manzoor Ziyayee on Friday lambasted the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government accusing it of extending support to 'anti-national forces' and using Muslims only as a vote bank.

Speaking on The Debate with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Islamic Scholar lambasted the MVA alliance and stated, "The previous MVA government used to work with all the terrorist organisations. They refused to support those who spoke against terrorism. Everybody in the world knows that I always speak against terrorism."

He added, "I say this with full responsibility that the kind of atmosphere the MVA has created both in the state, as well as the country, needs to be looked into. These people have made it difficult for us to live, for people like us who always speak against terrorism, that is how MVA removed our security. They use us Muslims as a vote bank, just to get votes. These people are supporting the anti-nationals, who are breaking the unity of this Nation. Because of them, we face problems in the country."

Meanwhile, the BJP has also questioned the erstwhile MVA government over the beautification of the terrorist's grave as it had taken place during the regime of the MVA government. After the uproar, the Mumbai Police removed the LED lights and a DCP-level officer commenced a probe into the grave's facelift.

Earlier in the day, Republic TV accessed pictures of Yakub Memon's relative Rauf Memon with multiple Ministers in the MVA government. In the pictures, Rauf Memon is seen meeting NCP's Nawab Malik and Aslam Shaikh of Congress. While Malik was the Minority Affairs Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, Shaikh handled the portfolios of Ports, Fisheries and Textiles. Rauf allegedly threatened a former trustee of the Juma Masjid Of Bombay Trust on behalf of Tiger Memon to build a permanent grave of Yakub, failing which he would be 'made to disappear'.

Yakub Memon - the terrorist who killed 257 innocents

Yakub Memon was convicted over his financial involvement in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. His brother Tiger Memon is one of the prime suspects who is believed to be hiding in Pakistan. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested him in 1994.

He was later convicted by the TADA court and was sentenced to death in 2007. After all the mercy petitions were rejected, despite Supreme Court's unprecedented mid-night hearing hours before his execution, Memon was hanged to death at the Nagpur central jail on July 30, 2015 after 21 years of imprisonment. The serials blasts had rocked Bombay (now Mumbai) on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1400.

Image: PTI, Republic World