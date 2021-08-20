'Isn't It Happening Here?': Owaisi Mocks Centre's Focus On Atrocities Against Afghan Women

AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday mocked the Centre for expressing concern over the atrocities against women in Afghanistan while turning a blind eye to the situation in India. Addressing a gathering, Owaisi lamented, "4.6 crore girls go missing. 1 out of 9 girls die before attaining the age of 5. But these people are bothered about the situation there (Afghanistan)". He added, "They are worried about what is happening to women in Afghanistan. Isn't it happening here?"

On this occasion, he made it clear that Pakistan is the biggest beneficiary of the Afghanistan government's ouster by the Taliban. Owaisi stated, "Experts are saying that Al Qaeda and Daesh, have reached some areas in Afghanistan. ISI is an enemy of India. You must remember that ISI controls the Taliban and uses it like a puppet".

Lambasting the Centre's policy vis à vis the Taliban, the Hyderabad MP noted, "Where is India, tell me where is India. Earlier also in Parliament, I had asked that we should have talks with the Taliban but that time you did not understand what I was saying". He also asserted that India had failed to counter China even as it is cosying up to the terror outfit.

Crisis in Afghanistan

After the Taliban stormed into Kabul, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, at least 7 persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Kabul airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country. Since the start of the crisis, the Centre has been focused on ensuring security in Afghanistan and the safe return of Indian nationals.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been in touch with his counterparts of various countries such as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Estonia FM Eva-Marie Limmets, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian about the developments in the war-torn country. The EAM has urged everyone to provide accurate information about Indians stuck there at a dedicated phone number and mobile number of the MEA Afghanistan Cell. While India evacuated around 46 people on Monday, nearly 150 individuals including Indian Embassy staff, their families and security personnel today were rescued from Kabul via the Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft a day later.

Meanwhile, PM Modi chaired meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Tuesday and Wednesday to review the evacuation process of the Indians and the steps taken to ensure the safety of Sikhs and Hindus stranded in Afghanistan. As per sources, he called for providing all possible help to not just Indians but Afghan nationals who are seeking assistance from India. Subsequently, the Ministry of Home Affairs introduced a new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” to fast-track visa applications of Afghans for their entry into India.