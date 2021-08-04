'Issues Can Be Taken Up For Discussion Only With Broad Agreement'; Says RS Chairman Naidu

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday, August 4, met leaders of parties whose members were disrupting the Parliament proceedings and urged them to enable the return of normalcy in the House in the context of broad agreement to discuss farmers’ issues, price rise, and unemployment.

The Vice President also met the parties whose members are not disrupting the proceedings and are instead demanding smooth functioning of the House. Expressing concern over disruptions for the 12th straight day of the Monsoon Session, Naidu said issues can be taken up for discussion in the House only with broad agreement.

"As per Rules and conventions of the House, such issues on which there is an agreement between the Government and Opposition, are taken up for discussion. I urge both the sides to work on the agenda of the House," he said.

VP Naidu informed the leaders that a broad understanding has now emerged in the House to discuss farmers’ issues, price rise, and unemployment and this should be taken advantage of given the importance of these issues.

During the meeting with the Rajya Sabha Chairman, some leaders raised the issue of some MPs being called out for their conduct. Naidu said he had to do so out of deep concern over the course of events in the House since the start of the Session and amid reports that some parties have publicly vowed to ensure washout of this session.

Since the beginning of the Parliament Monsoon Session on July 19, Opposition parties have been protesting in both Houses, disrupting listed businesses. Some of the parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), have demanded a discussion on the Pegasus controversy and a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah. They have also sought a roll-back of three contentious central farm laws and protested against spiraling fuel prices.

Rajya Sabha Adjourned

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned again on Wednesday as the Opposition continued to protest over various issues. Earlier, the proceedings of the House were adjourned till 2 pm as slogan-shouting MLAs of the TMC and other opposition parties trooped into the well of the House, some holding placards, to demand a discussion on the issue of Pegasus spyware being used to snoop on opposition leaders, government critics, and journalists

