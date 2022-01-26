'It Doesn't Matter If Someone Leaves Or Join The Congress': Ashok Gehlot On RPN Singh's Exit

Congress is a movement having a history of 135 years and some leaders leaving the party does not make any difference, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday. All those leaders who are leaving or joining the Congress are welcome and there should not be much discussion on this, he said while interacting with reporters on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day.

He also alleged that there is an atmosphere of unrest, tension and mistrust in the country and all the central government agencies are working "under pressure."

Just weeks ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Congress leader RPN Singh quit the party on Tuesday and joined the BJP, in a setback to the grand old party, which is already facing an existential crisis in the state.

Reacting on the issue, Gehlot said, "Congress is such a big organization. Congress is like a movement in the country, it has a long history of 135 years, it is like a sea. In this, many big people left and they had to come back in the party and history is witness."

Gehlot said that the Congress party has its own aura and it is the only party in the country which will be found in every house in every village of the country.

"It doesn't matter if someone leaves or join the party. Those who leave are also welcome and those who join are also welcome." Rajasthan chief minister said that Republic Day brings a new enthusiasm, new zeal for us every year. Republic Day gives time to take a resolution that in the coming times, we should strengthen the Constitution.

He said, "Today, whether it is Constitution,... democracy, such an environment has been created that we do not know what will happen in the coming times. There is a pressure on all the agencies, whether it is judiciary or other agencies in the country. There is an atmosphere of unrest, an atmosphere of mistrust, an atmosphere of tension."

He said, 'We say again and again that there should be love, brotherhood and harmony amongst ourselves, countrymen, people of all religions, all castes, so that we can become stronger." On the bill stopping land auction of farmers who could not pay bank loans, pending at Raj Bhavan, Gehlot said that on the basis of the name of the law, the Raj Bhavan said that it is not pending with it.

"We have amended the Civil Procedure Code in the Assembly and the Bill has been sent to the Governor, so that land up to five acres is not attached or auction," the CM said. He further said, "Name of the bill may be different but it has been passed in the Assembly and it is on the record. Raj Bhavan also knows it."

