"It Doesn't Work Like This," Says Kamal Nath On 'One Nation, One Election'

Former Madhya Pradesh CM and Senior Congress leader, Kamal Nath, criticised the Centre’s decision to mull ‘One Nation, One Election’ and appoint former President Ram Nath Kovind as its Chairperson on Friday. The BJP-led Central Government had formed a panel to explore the possibility of ‘One Nation, One Election’.

While answering to a query on 'One nation, One election', former MP CM Kamal Nath said, "For this, not just an amendment in the Constitution but also approval of states is needed. In BJP-ruled states like Haryana and Maharashtra, they can decide and pass a proposal in the Cabinet to dissolve their respective assemblies...You can't just cut short the duration of a State Assembly, it doesn't work like this..."

After the end of the G20 Summit, which will be hosted in India on September 9-10, the Government has also scheduled a Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) with 5 sittings from September 18 to 22. The decision—of 'One Nation, One Election'— was made the day after the Centre announced that a special session of Parliament would take place from September 18 to September 22 but that its agenda had not yet been announced.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi claimed there was no reason for being concerned over the Center's decision to promulgate the ‘One Nation, One Election’. While talking to the reporters, Joshi said, "Right now, a committee has been constituted. A report from the committee will come out which be discussed. The Parliament is mature, and discussions will take place, there is no need to get nervous...India is called the mother of democracy, there is evolution…I will discuss the agenda of the Special session of Parliament."

Earlier, The Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Prahlad Joshi had informed about the special session of the Parliament on X (Twitter). He wrote in his post, “Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from September 18 to September 22 for 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal is looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament.”

The expression 'One Nation, One Election' refers to the idea of holding elections concurrently across the entire country.

This suggests that because the Lok Sabha and all state assemblies in India will be held at the same time, voting will occur around the same time for both.

The choice to appoint Kovind to investigate it demonstrates the Government's seriousness as several elections draw near. The idea of holding the Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections simultaneously has long been supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Five states will hold Assembly Elections in November and December of this year, which will be followed by the Lok Sabha elections in May and June of 2024.

As soon as this decision was announced, many BJP leaders called it the right decision to be taken for the better future of the country. On the other hand, the Centre's argument for moving forward in this direction is that the Law Commission has said in the report that due to repeated elections in the country, there is excessive wastage of money and resources of the exchequer.

